OGDEN — Weber State University is inviting students, community members, faculty and staff to help with service projects at the Ogden Nature Center or the Ogden City Cemetery during its seventh annual Service Day of Remembrance on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Sponsored by the Center for Community Engaged Learning, the day's events will begin in the Shepherd Union at 7:30 a.m. with a light breakfast and orientation.

From there volunteers will head to the nature center, 966 W. 12th Street, or the cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd., at 8 a.m.

At the nature center, volunteers will work with 75 students in their senior year from the DaVinci Academy to restore natural habitat, clear invasive weed species and learn about sustainable ways to improve and protect the environment. Volunteers are asked to volunteer for at least two hours. Lunch will be provided.

At the cemetery, volunteers will help spruce up the grounds during two shifts — one from 8 a.m. to noon and the other from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Gloves will be provided, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own. Benefit-eligible employees may use this event as part of their Service Leave.

Participants are responsible for transportation to the two off-site locations. For those who can't attend the orientation, instructions will be given at each site regarding service details and how to record service hours.

The Service Day of Remembrance is designed to honor someone who has died or who embodies service in the community.

For more information or to register, visit weber.edu/ccel.