Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 80 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 7.

Class 6A

Colby Browning, Northridge — Had a great day at the office as he completed 23 of 36 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns to power the Knights past rival Layton 25-20. He also added 90 rushing yards.

Maika Tauteoli, Pleasant Grove — Did a bit of everything defensively to lead Pleasant Grove to the 56-0 win over Westlake as he finished with seven tackles, one sack and one interception.

Alex Lanktree, Cyprus — Only carried the ball 12 times, but still finished with 90 yards and four touchdowns to lead Cyprus to the 44-0 win over Hillcrest.

Kepu Fifita, Herriman — Was a workhorse in leading Herriman to the 31-14 win over West Jordan as he carried the ball 29 times for 196 yards.

Class 5A

Carsen Manookin, Lehi — Carried the ball 25 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns to lift Lehi to the 49-27 win over West.

Sione Moa, Timpview — Was instrumental in leading Timpview to the 41-21 win over Alta as he rushed 15 times for 172 yards and three scores.

Jayden Clemons, Skyridge — Completed 12 of 17 passes for 222 yards and five TDs and also rushed for another touchdown as Skyridge rolled to the 56-21 win over Timpanogos.

Robert Summerhays, Viewmont — Powered Viewmont to the critical 21-17 win over Roy as he carried the ball 21 times for 124 yards and scored all three of the Vikings touchdowns.

Class 4A

Mason Falslev, Sky View — Passed for 182 yards and score and then rushed for 120 more yards and four touchdowns to lead Sky View to the convincing 40-22 win over Logan.

Kina Taufa, Desert Hills — Carried the load for Desert Hills in its 42-14 win over Canyon View as he rushed the ball 28 times for 150 yards and three TDs.

Irving Gastelum, Ogden — Hauled in five catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to the 26-15 win over Tooele.

Micah White, Ridgeline — Despite his team losing to Green Canyon 29-28, White still carried the ball 27 times for 185 yards and four TDs.

Class 3A

Talmage Brown, Summit Academy — Led Summit Academy to the 41-25 region win over Juab as he carried the ball 22 times for 207 yards and two TDs.

Mason Eldredge, Union — Strong performance with 13 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown led Union to the 41-22 win at Judge Memorial.

Parker Thomas, Grantsville — Carried the ball 29 times for 227 yards and two scores as Grantsville cruised past Carbon 47-23.

Class 2A

Jacob Negus, American Leadership —Completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns as American Leadership rolled to the 55-33 win over Gunnison.

Hunter Hafen, Beaver — Recorded six tackles and grabbed two interceptions to lead the way defensively for the Beavers as they topped North Sevier 24-6.

Kael Atkinson, South Summit — Completed 38 of 46 passes for a whopping 454 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to the 55-35 win over Delta.

Class 1A

Dustin Moffo, Layton Christian — Carried the ball 23 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns as Layton Christian earned an impressive 17-14 road win at Monticello.

Paxton Henrie, Milford — Caught five passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns to lead Milford to the 41-6 win over Altamont.