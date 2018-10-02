Utah State's women's cross-country team is ranked No. 20 in the latest NCAA Division I Cross Country Coaches' Poll, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Aggies, who earned 110 points in this week's poll, are one of three teams in the Mountain West ranked in the top 20. Boise State moved up three spots and is ranked No. 2 with 315 points, while New Mexico, the defending national cross-country champion, dropped two spots in the rankings and is now ranked No. 3 with 304 points.

No. 9 BYU and No. 27 Utah are the other teams from the Beehive State ranked in the weekly poll. The Cougars moved up two spots after claiming the team title at the Notre Dame-hosted Joe Piane Invite, while the Utes fell three spots after a week off.

On the men's side, the Aggies were just outside of the top 30, coming in at No. 31 with 26 points. Two-time defending national champion Northern Arizona is still the unanimous top pick, extending its streak atop the poll to 18 consecutive weeks.

In USU's last outing, the Aggies took part in the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run on Sept. 29. The Aggie men captured first place with 77 points, narrowly finishing ahead of No. 30 Virginia Tech's 80 points.

Junior Adam Hendrickson finished the 8-kilometer race in third place with a time of 24:34. Utah State had a total of four runners place in the top 25 as junior Luke Beattie captured sixth (24:37), redshirt freshman Stockton Smith placed 18th (24:50) and junior Sam Clausnitzer took 23rd (24:52).

The Aggie women took third in the event with 163 points and were led by senior Alyssa Snyder, who finished the 6-kilometer run by placing third overall with a time of 20:33. Senior Cierra Simmons also earned a top-10 finish as she captured 10th place with a time of 20:53.

Utah State is back in action on Friday, Oct. 5, when the Aggies host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial at 3 p.m.