PROVO — The Utah Transit Authority has announced it will run extra Utah Valley Express buses from the Provo and Orem FrontRunner stations beginning at 5 p.m. for Friday’s football game between BYU and Utah State University.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Following the game, extra buses will be staged on University Parkway. Direct buses headed to the Provo Central Station will be staged on the southwest corner of Canyon Road and University Parkway facing south. Customers should board the bus within 15 minutes after the end of the game.

The buses will connect with a FrontRunner train at the Provo station that will connect to all stations between Provo and Ogden. The train will provide regular weekday service before and after the game.