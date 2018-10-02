SALT LAKE CITY ― It turns out that 8-year-olds named Kevin aren’t the only ones who booby-trap their property when they're left "home alone".

A man in Oregon is being charged with assault on a federal officer after an FBI agent sent to the property was shot by ammunition that came from a booby-trapped wheelchair, the Associated Press reported.

The wheelchair, along with various other makeshift traps, is said to be the working of 66-year-old Gregory Rodvelt, who was reportedly being forced to turn over the property as part of an elder abuse case involving his 90-year-old mother.

According to The Oregonian, Rodvelt, who was already being held in an Arizona prison on other charges, was given a two-week release in mid-August so he could make preparations to turn over the property.

The newspaper reported that Joseph Charter, the estate’s acting receiver, contacted the authorities on Aug. 29 after he found a sign on the property stating that it was being protected by “improvised devices."

Among the booby traps, officers found a round hot tub placed on its side that was rigged to roll over anyone that attempted to enter, a rat trap rigged to fire a shotgun round, a minivan outfitted with spring-loaded animal trap snares, and spike strips at the bottom of the driveway, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Medford, the AP reported.

"(It was) much like a scene from the movie 'Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark' in which actor Harrison Ford is forced to outrun a giant stone boulder that he inadvertently triggered by a booby trap switch," the complaint said, according to CBS News.

The Oregonian stated that the officer who got hit by the wheelchair trap was rushed to a hospital in Grants Pass, Oregon. A .410-gauge shotgun pellet was found in the agent's left leg below the knee.

Rodvelt was questioned back in Arizona where he was eventually charged with felony assault.