SALT LAKE CITY ― It turns out that 8-year-olds named Kevin aren’t the only ones who booby-trap their property when they're left "home alone".

A man in Oregon is being charged with assault on a federal officer after an FBI agent sent to the property was shot by ammunition that came from a booby-trapped wheelchair, the Associated Press reported.

The wheelchair, along with various other makeshift traps, is said to be the working of 66-year-old Gregory Rodvelt, who was reportedly being forced to turn over the property as part of an elder abuse case involving his 90-year-old mother.

According to The Oregonian, Rodvelt, who was already being held in an Arizona prison on other charges, was given a two-week release in mid-August so he could make preparations to turn over the property.

The newspaper reported that Joseph Charter, the estate’s acting receiver, contacted the authorities on Aug. 29 after he found a sign on the property stating that it was being protected by “improvised devices."

Among the booby traps, officers found a round hot tub placed on its side that was rigged to roll over anyone that attempted to enter, a rat trap rigged to fire a shotgun round, a minivan outfitted with spring-loaded animal trap snares, and spike strips at the bottom of the driveway, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Medford, the AP reported.

"(It was) much like a scene from the movie 'Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark' in which actor Harrison Ford is forced to outrun a giant stone boulder that he inadvertently triggered by a booby trap switch," the complaint said, according to CBS News.

The Oregonian stated that the officer who got hit by the wheelchair trap was rushed to a hospital in Grants Pass, Oregon. A .410-gauge shotgun pellet was found in the agent's left leg below the knee.

Rodvelt was questioned back in Arizona where he was eventually charged with felony assault.

Sydney Chapman Sydney Chapman is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
