PARK CITY — Kawhi Leonard’s public persona is enigmatic.

Leonard often appears serious and stoic in front of the national spotlight, but during the Toronto Raptors’ Media Day, he offered a sneak peak into his personality with a laugh that went viral.

Folks on social media had a field day with the chuckle, firing funny tweets and memes for days.

Even Jazz center Rudy Gobert randomly interrupted Donovan Mitchell’s postgame interview with audio of the laugh after the preseason game victory against Perth, which prompted Mitchell to burst out in laughter.

But in the oft-secluded world of Leonard, their opinions don’t matter.

He’s focused on Tuesday’s preseason battle against the Utah Jazz and his first season in Toronto.

“No, but then again I don’t really know what people were thinking because I don’t have social media and I don’t read what anyone says, but it’s not surprising when you’re this high of a caliber of player,” said Leonard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP.

“People tend to look at everything you do, so it just comes with the territory,” he continued.

Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard says he’s unfazed at how folks reacted to his laugh on media day. Says he doesn’t follow social media or stories so he doesn’t know what people think. “It’s not surprising when you’re at this high of a caliber player,” Leonard said. pic.twitter.com/trZfyyfJfa — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 2, 2018

Leonard posted 12 points in 19 minutes during Saturday’s preseason debut against the Portland Trail Blazers as the former San Antonio Spurs star continues to adjust to his new squad. Toronto won 122-104 and will face the Utah Jazz tonight in Vivint Arena at 7 p.m.

“He’s very serious about his game, very serious about winning, and he’s got a leadership quality about him,” said newly hired Raptors coach Nick Nurse. “Obviously, kind of a quiet personal way, but it’s been all positive.”

Toronto acquired Leonard in July after shipping former franchise star DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio. Leonard was limited to just nine games last season with a quadriceps injury, where he averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

Although Toronto won a franchise-best 59 games last season, it decided to rebuild after trading DeRozan and firing NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey — now with the Detroit Pistons — following a second-round sweep by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Much noise has also been made about Leonard’s player option for the 2019-20 season that could make him an unrestricted free agent next summer, but he continues to block that out by learning his role in Toronto and developing his own expectations.

Leonard has a leaguewide reputation as a silent superstar, who once used coupons for free food while driving a ’97 Chevy Tahoe. His back-and-forth saga with the Spurs organization about his quad injury last season may have damaged his reputation to some, but he’s ready to put that behind him in Toronto.

"Everybody's great, great guys," Leonard said. "They welcomed me and want me to do what I do on the floor, play the game and have fun."

Despite what outsiders may think, the people who mingle with Leonard behind closed doors have a different perception of him.

“He’s not as quiet as people think,” said Raptors guard Delon Wright, a former University of Utah star. “I know people think that he don’t talk, but since I’ve been around him, he’s normal.

“He likes to stay to himself, and like everyone else says, focus on basketball, but that was probably my biggest thing I’ve picked up from him.”