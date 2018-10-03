STAYING GROUNDED

Defensive tackle Pita Tonga drew heat from Utah fans for fumbling out of bounds while returning an interception against Washington. The play could have gone for a touchdown.

Not to worry. Tonga says the team’s running backs have given him tips on carrying the ball.

“They told me to just tuck it in and look straight at the end zone,” he told the Deseret News. “Don’t look back.”

Cool, but shouldn’t they just make it the team's slogan?

Stephen B. Morton New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 31-20. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

NO LIMITS

Forty-one-year-old Tom Brady revealed at a Patriots press conference he’s got skills outside football.

Asked if he can dunk a basketball, he said, “Yeah. I haven’t tried in a while, but I think I can.”

Here's assuming if Brady thinks he can do something …

THAT GUY

Raul Lopez has joined the Jazz as an assistant coach.

Quin Snyder said, “We all know Raul from when he was drafted here.”

And when Tony Parker wasn’t.

THE REPLACEMENT

Cleveland forward Tristan Thompson says the LeBron-less Cavs are still four-time conference champs and “until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say.”

Except maybe this: The Browns aren’t the worst team in Cleveland anymore.

Charles Krupa Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving reacts during the first quarter of a preseason basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SIMPLY SCIENCE

In an unrelated item, former Cavalier Kyrie Irving says he no longer believes the earth is flat.

But the Cavs?

Entirely different story.

CAUSE AND EFFECT

Kyle Whittingham recently said, “Every problem you have, and every success you have in college football, all comes back to recruiting.”

Homer Simpson said alcohol is “the cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.”

Rock On says, “Utah’s offense is enough to drive fans to alcohol.”

KEEP IT SHORT

Gordon Hayward irritated Jazz fans by expressing relief that Brad Stevens doesn’t have three-hour practices.

Although the remark actually didn’t sound like a shot at Snyder, it did sound like a guy who spent a year not having to attend practice.

Spenser Heaps Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder leaves the room after talking to journalists at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

MAN VS. FOOD

In praising his team’s practice facility, Snyder told the media, “I think our chef is the best restaurant in Salt Lake.”

Here’s guessing Snyder either (a) doesn’t get out of the gym much, or (b) is spending way too much time at Arby’s.

E-IGNORANCE

In a recent episode of Jeopardy! all three contestants whiffed on questions in the video game category.

Which is all there is to know about NBA2K.

It might be growing, but it’s still in a category like “National Marine Sanctuaries.”