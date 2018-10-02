SALT LAKE CITY — Guests of all ages are invited to learn about Tracy Aviary’s conservation initiatives during its Halloween Hoot on Oct. 27, 28 and 31.

The family-friendly event will include trick-or-treating, keeper talks, spooky stories, bird shows and a parade with Andy, the aviary’s 59-year-old Andean condor.

Proceeds will benefit the aviary’s owls and conservation initiatives.

Cost is $11.95 for adults and $7.95 for children ages 2 to 12. However, children can get in free if they are in costume.

The aviary, located at 589 E. 1300 South in Liberty Park, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, and list of all events, log on to tracyaviary.org.