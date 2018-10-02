Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
FILE - Chewy, a black vulture flies from perch to perch at Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Guests of all ages are invited to learn about Tracy Aviary’s conservation initiatives during its Halloween Hoot on Oct. 27, 28 and 31.

SALT LAKE CITY — Guests of all ages are invited to learn about Tracy Aviary’s conservation initiatives during its Halloween Hoot on Oct. 27, 28 and 31.

Comment on this story

The family-friendly event will include trick-or-treating, keeper talks, spooky stories, bird shows and a parade with Andy, the aviary’s 59-year-old Andean condor.

Proceeds will benefit the aviary’s owls and conservation initiatives.

Cost is $11.95 for adults and $7.95 for children ages 2 to 12. However, children can get in free if they are in costume.

The aviary, located at 589 E. 1300 South in Liberty Park, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, and list of all events, log on to tracyaviary.org.

Add a comment