Utah Valley's Hannah Branch and Grand Canyon's Daniel Flores have been named the Western Athletic Conference women's and men's Cross Country Athletes of the Week, respectively, for Sept. 24-30.

Branch, a sophomore from Draper, Utah, set a WAC season best in the 5K at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational while leading the Wolverines to a Gold Division team title. She placed seventh amongst 140 runners, covering the course in 17:37.08. As a team, UVU was first among 18 schools, including South Carolina, Saint Louis and Indiana State.

Flores, a senior from Glendale, Arizona, led the Lopes for the second-straight meet, finishing 18th at the Capital XC Challenge in Sacramento, California. He covered the 8K course in 24:46.5 to earn the top-20 finish and finish 18th among 267 runners. As a team, the Lopes took seventh among 25 schools competing.

Other men's nominees: California Baptist's Simon Bedard again led the Lancers, taking 34th in the 8k at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis; NM State's Abel Ketema was the top finisher for the Aggies, taking 38th at the Capital XC Challenge in Sacramento; and Utah Valley's Kevin Lynch took 27th at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, running the 8K course in 24:31.19.

Other women's nominees: California Baptist's Anett Somogyi led the Lancers and took fifth place at the Roy Griak Invitational with a 6k time of 21:35.9, Grand Canyon's Paige Hildebrandt was fourth at the Capital XC Challenge with a 6k time of 21:34.0 to lead the Lopes to a third-place team finish and NM State's Jess Dominguez placed third in the 6k at the Capital XC Challenge with a personal best of 21:33.8.

The WAC Athlete of the Week recognition marks UVU's second of the season, as Lynch previously won men's honors on Sept. 18, after winning the UC Riverside Invitational.

The Wolverines next head to Cedar City for the SUU Color Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.