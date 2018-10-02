SALT LAKE CITY — A budget airline that once took passengers from the U.S. to Europe for $99 is shutting down.

As a result, passengers across the world were left stranded and grounded because of the company’s announcement.

What happened: Primera Air, which offers the long-haul flights for budget prices, announced at midnight Monday that it would cease all operations, according to Business Insider.

In a leaked email, Anders Ludvigsson, the airline’s director of operations, shared the company’s plan to file for bankruptcy on Oct. 2. He said travel arrangements would be made ahead of time for crew members aboard flights, which was a hint that the airline would shut down immediately.

@OurStansted @primeraair @SimonCalder @itvanglia @BBCEssex @SkyNewsBreak

I have just received this sad email from an employee at Primera Air who are based at Stansted Airport.

Looks like we have lost another transatlantic airline at Stansted ☹️ pic.twitter.com/fBbAqlb9iD — D R (@DarrenTNT) October 1, 2018

Primera released a statement Monday announcing it was ceasing all operations.

Stranded: As a result of the closure, passengers were left stranded at multiple airports across the world. Flights from the U.K. to Washington, D.C, and New York were grounded Monday night. Passengers were told not to go to the airport on Tuesday.

Canadian Angela Dorau told BBC News that her flight from Paris to Toronto was canceled.

"Everybody was stranded. Currently, my husband and I are in a dumpy motel by the airport trying to frantically scrounge together the funds to pay for another way home,” she said.

Dorau hasn’t found an alternative flight home yet. Her budget trip suddenly cost her an extra $2,307.

Money: It’s unclear if passengers can get their money back. According to BBC News, you’ll need to make a claim to your travel agent, insurance company or credit card issuer. It’s been suggested customers reach out as soon as possible.

“Passengers will quite rightly be outraged that the airline was still selling tickets right up to the moment it went bankrupt, knowing full well those tickets would never be honored,” said Rory Boland, travel editor at Which?, according to The Guardian.

Context: The airline operated 15 planes, most of which helped Scandinavian vacationers travel to places like Italy, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Egypt, according to The Guardian.