SALT LAKE CITY — We’re nearly a month away from the midterm elections, and interest is heating up on Google.

Google Trends recently released new data for every state in the country about which topics are being searched for the most in the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

Issues: For Utah, health care remains an important issue, proving to be the most widely searched topic in the Beehive State.

But Google Trends data show “abortion” and “immigration” are also highly searched topics in the Beehive State.

See the entire map below.

Diving a little deeper, you can see health care — even with peaks and lows — remains a consistently important topic for voters. Utah residents are more interested in health care than immigration, abortion, Social Security, minimum wage, tariffs and guns.

However, a look back to 2017 data shows that immigration had two peaks of interest — in January 2017 and June 2018.

It should be noted that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its stance on Trump’s ban on refugees back in January 2017. And, in June 2018, it was first reported on a national scale that children were living inside cramped immigration detention centers.

Utah has long been a Republican state. But the search data from Google Trends shows Utah residents are interested in learning how to vote Democrat.

One quick look at the map below shows “vote Democrat” outshines “vote Republican” in most counties. However, the highest amount of search interest comes from Salt Lake County, where “vote Republican” has the highest amount of interest.