WOODS CROSS — Dozens of students in Woods Cross have to cross multiple train tracks and interstate ramps on their walk to their junior high school because they are not eligible to ride the school bus.

Some parents say the path to the South Davis Junior High is dangerous and the district should provide bus service for those students.

About a third of the students who live in the neighborhood north of 2600 South at 1400 West are eligible to be bused to the school more than a mile away to the east. The other 2/3 are not because, according to the district, they live within 2 miles of the school and are not eligible for bus service.

Parents argue that 2600 South is too dangerous for kids to walk and they want a bus ride for every child.

"We need to get these kids to be able to ride the bus," said concerned parent Kelli Tandy. "We have a lot of working moms. The carpool thing, we've tried, and it's really hard. These kids need to be able to get to school safely."

Tandy has been dealing with this issue for five years. She's on her second child attending South Davis Junior High and has two more children who will attend in the years ahead. The district told her they live less than 2 miles from school and are therefore not eligible for busing. She argues her child and many others need a safe ride to school every day.

"There's a lot of homes that are affected by this," she said, showing a map that places the majority of the neighborhood out of eligibility for busing.

Ironically, eligible students are picked up and dropped off in front of Tandy's house. A quick mapping check shows Tandy's house is 2.2 miles from the school and should be eligible.

"It's over 2 miles from my home, Tandy said. "The bus stop happens to be at my house. But, unfortunately, we are not eligible. They say that we live too close to the school and there's not enough room on the buses."

But, it's the roadway hazards, not the distance, that truly worry the parents. The parents say none of them would let their children make the walk to school.

"I walked the route myself, and it was a little scary for me. There's no way I would let him walk it," Tandy said. "This is all at rush hour."

Students must cross five separate railroad tracks, a half-dozen semitrailer entrances, and a freeway on-ramp and off-ramp.

"It's not safe in any way," said Shanna Keith. Keith's son rode the bus last year and the first few weeks this year until bus passes for the year were given out, and he did not get one. "So now, we've got to try to carpool," Keith said.

"We wish we had buses for every kid. No question," said Chris Williams, Davis County School District spokesman. He said he wants to walk the route himself.

"I want to walk it when those kids go to school to see what it's like," Williams said. He said the district is concerned about the kids' safety and will launch an independent study of the walking route next week.

"This is one area that we want to look at again and study and see, 'OK, what's it like? Have things changed? Have things gotten worse?' And we will address what's going on out there," Williams said.

Parents are pushing for a long-term solution. "Every single kid in this neighborhood should be eligible to ride because they have all of the same obstacles," Tandy said. Parents plan to raise the issue with the City Council Tuesday night.