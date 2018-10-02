It was a hot day in Dixie, but the women's golf team was cool as ice as it shot an all-time low 297 to end Monday in third place after round one of the Dixie State Invitational, a 10-team event at the Sand Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

Three Griffins ended the first round in the top 10. Cassie Campos is in second after her par on the 18th hole capped off a career-low round of 2-under-par 70. Karen Valcarce is tied for sixth, and Kalle Lunsford is tied for 10th.

Head coach Denise Larson was pleased with the team's performance.

"It was a long, hot day but a good day," Larson said. "It was super gratifying to see Cassie shoot par on the 18th to finish 2-under and the team finish under 300."

Westminster is four strokes behind Academy of Art and two strokes behind CSU-East Bay. The Griffins lead fellow RMAC members Dixie State, Regis, Colorado Mesa and Colorado Christian University.

An 8:30 a.m. shotgun start will begin round two Tuesday.