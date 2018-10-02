Still licking their wounds from a lopsided setback to Washington, things don’t get much easier for the Cougars with 3-1 Utah State coming to Provo for a Friday night tilt. Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney break down all that went wrong against the Huskies, and explore what could go wrong against the Aggies — if BYU is not careful. The Insiders also relive some of the more memorable BYU-Utah State games from days gone by — there have been many — and, with basketball season on the horizon, discuss what Nick Emery’s return might mean to this year’s team.