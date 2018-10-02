Here's a look at the news for Oct. 2.

Our top headlines:

Are they misunderstood? Why Latter-day Saint millennials just want to be heard. Read more.

Here are 10 ways to connect with Latter-day Saint millennials

Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins speaks with the Deseret News.

Tropical Storm Rosa is headed toward the southwestern United States.Here’s how it will impact Utah.

GOP lawmakers called for Ben McAdams to halt his tax rate ads in his race against Rep. Mia Love. Read more.

Looking for a spooky theater production? We found 13 local productions just for that purpose. Read more.

Our most popular:

Education

National headlines:

Kavanaugh was questioned by police after bar fight in 1985 [The New York Times]

North Korea is believed to have up to 60 nuclear weapons, South Korea says [NBC News]

Indonesia tsunami: Death toll rises to nearly 1,350 [BBC News]

South China Sea: Chinese ship forces U.S. destroyer off course [BBC News]