PLEASANT GROVE — It was homecoming at Pleasant Grove and the coaches had the players on fire to play tough, and they did, beating Westlake 56-0 in this Region 4 game Friday night.

On the first possession of the game, Westlake senior quarterback Kaden Johnson tried to make up ground on a third-and-15 situation by attempting a pass that was intercepted by Viking senior DB Maika Tauteoli. He returned the ball 24 yards to score the Viking' first six points at the 10:16 mark on the clock. Senior kicker Carson Ecalono split the posts on the PAT and the assault was on.

Westlake made some offensive adjustments, and it moved the ball downfield nicely of in its second possession, mixing up rushing and passing. After the third first down and in a second-and-6 situation, Johnson threw his second pick-six as PG sophomore DB Rex Connors returned the interception 75 yards for the second TD of the quarter. Ecalono split the posts again and at the 6:25 mark, the Vikings were up 14-0.

On Westlake's third possession, the Thunder fumbled the football and the Vikings recovered. By the time Pleasant Grove's offense finally got into the game, the Vikings were already ahead by two touchdowns.

In PG's first offensive series, senior QB Jake Jensen handed off to senior RB Dane Christiansen who zipped 16 yards to push the Vikings ahead again. Ecalono made this PAT, and at the 5:42 mark, Pleasant Grove had a 21-0 lead, still in the opening period.

With continuing miscues and being forced to punt four times before the half, Westlake's offense could not find an answer to Pleasant Grove's tough defense and could not stop the Viking offense. At the half, Pleasant Grove had a 49-0 lead.

During the second half, the mercy rule kicked in and the clock didn't stop except to move the chains or during timeouts.

The Vikings scored one more time in the third quarter and replaced the starters with the JV and sophomore players. The game went quickly and as time ran out, the Vikings had the win at 56-0.

Ecalono kicked off eight times and each kick went into the end zone for eight touchbacks and added eight points to his scoring efforts on his PATs.

"It is hard to put my feelings into words because it just feels awesome to be here and have an impact on the game," Ecalono said. "I have played soccer all my life and when coach (Wootton) came to me to come try football, it seemed like something I could do."

"This is a good win for us cause it put us in the state playoffs," Viking head football coach Mark Wootton said. "Now we have created a huge game for us next week. We'll take a day tomorrow and get to work even harder on Monday."

The Thunder had 29 carries for 105 rushing yards and 16 completions on 33 passing attempts for 166 yards for 271 yards of total offense.

Pleasant Grove had 22 carries for 138 yards and completed 11 of 16 passes for 205 yards, totaling 343 offense yards. The Vikings had 11 first downs and Westlake had 19 first downs.

Westlake (2-5, 0-3) will next face Lone Peak (4-3, 1-1) at home Oct. 5, and the Vikings (5-2, 1-1) will travel to American Fork (6-1, 2-0).