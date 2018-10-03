SALT LAKE CITY — Scientists have created their own Martian soil … and it’s pretty inexpensive.

Astrophysicists from the University of Central Florida created a new red soil — which they call a Mars “simulant” — that will help them understand the red planet’s real soil.

Scientists hope the soil will help them figure out how to grow crops or test our equipment needed on Mars for future expeditions.

The researchers believe there is a market to buy the dirt. The cost is reportedly $20 per kilogram, which is about 2.2 pounds, plus shipping.

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and 29 others have already placed an order.

"The simulant is useful for research as we look to go to Mars,” said Dan Britt, a researcher in the University of Central Florida's Planetary Sciences Group, in a statement. “If we are going to go, we’ll need food, water and other essentials. As we are developing solutions, we need a way to test how these ideas will fare.”

The researchers based the simulant on the chemical signatures found in the soil from Mars discovered by the Curiosity Rover.

The researchers published their findings in the planet science journal Icarus.

According to Mashable, the soil can be used for a number of reasons.

"Like any world, Martian soil comes in all sorts of varieties — clays, sand, and salty dirt — and the lab plans to use standardized methods to produce consistent simulants, so those preparing for space exploration can run reliable experiments,” Mashable reported.

However, there are already a number of other Mars soil stimulants out there, but they aren’t standardized, so it’ll be difficult for the UCF scientists to compare it to others, according to Forbes.