Although the 2018-2019 NBA regular season hasn't even begun, some Utah Jazz fans are already looking forward to the summer of 2019 when the Jazz could have a bunch of salary cap space and become a high-level free agent destination.

One player who some have pegged as a potential target for the Jazz next summer is Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Recently, a Twitter user named Spencer Anderson posted a short video of someone (apparently himself) with Thompson, asking the All-Star if he'll sign with Utah.

Thompson gives a big smile, and Anderson starts to celebrate. In the midst of his yelling, Thompson quietly notes that "it's too cold."

Did a San Francisco 49ers player copy Karl Malone?

On Sunday during an NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, 49ers tight end George Kittle scored a touchdown and on his way to the end zone, struck a pose that The Ringer observed was similar to one Jazz Hall of Famer Karl Malone sometimes busted out when he rose up for a slam dunk.

First, a video of Kittle's touchdown and celebration:

SEEMS LIKE OLD TIMES CJ BEATHARD TO GEORGE KITTLE 82 YD TD! #CJMagicIsBack pic.twitter.com/NGhp0Fwaaq — HeavensBarstool (@HeavensHawkeye) September 30, 2018

And The Ringer's tweet pointing out the similarity between Kittle's and Malone's poses:

Other links

And finally...

A few years ago, the comedic duo Key & Peele produced a humorous sketch depicting then-United States President Barack Obama at a meet and greet, where he reacts to various people he sees in different ways.

Jazz fan Mychal Lowman recently took video of the sketch and depicted it as if Obama was meeting different people from Jazz franchise history.

Just watch until the very end...