Sean Hill and Jeffrey Hsu won back-to-back matches Monday and are now one match away from qualifying into the main doubles draw at the ITA All-American tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I love the fight in our guys,” BYU assistant coach Aidan Carrazedo said. “Jeffrey lost a tough singles match this morning against a very good player. However, he and Sean got a solid win and followed that up by beating a very good team in a close, intense match. We have a great opportunity tomorrow.”

Hill and Hsu won their first match convincingly, 6-4, 6-4, against Mikayel Khachatryan and Jeremy Field of Eastern Washington. In their second qualifying victory, the sets went back and forth, but they eventually defeated Tim Handel and Ruben Montano of Northern Arizona University, 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (6).

Earlier, Hsu fell to Yuta Kikuchi of the University of California Berkeley, 6-3, 6-4, in the qualifying singles match. Hsu will continue his singles competition in the consolation bracket.

Hill and Hsu will compete as a doubles duo Tuesday. If they win their match, the doubles team qualifies to compete in the doubles main draw.