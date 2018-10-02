Dixie State’s men’s golf team finds itself six shots out of the lead in second place after the first 36 holes of play at the Western New Mexico Fall Intercollegiate played Monday at the UNM Championship Course.

The Trailblazers (300-295-595, +19) stood in fourth place overall after their opening loop at 12-over 300. However, DSU rallied to post the second-lowest team score in the 18-team field in round two with a 7-over 295 to trail only the host Mustangs (294-295-589, +13) heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Colorado School of Mines (294-305-599, +23) and Texas A&M-Commerce (300-299-599, +23) are tied for third, followed by Lubbock Christian (298-302-600, +24) a shot back in fifth and Midwestern State (309-292-601, +25) in sixth as just 14 shots separate the top-eight teams on the leaderboard.

Four Trailblazers are currently in the top 25 on the player leaderboard, led by senior Nicklaus Britt (72-76), who carded DSU’s co-low round of the day with an opening even-par 72, followed by a 4-over 76 in round two to stand tied for ninth at 4-over 148.

Freshman Noah Schone (72-78) also fired an opening 72 to go with a 6-over 78 to join sophomore Spencer Wallace (77-73) in a seven-way tie for 14th place at 6-over 150, while freshman Triston Gardner (79-72) rebounded from an opening 79 with an even-par 72 on his second loop to join a pack of 10 golfers tied for 21st at +7 151. In addition, freshman Grant Wilson (82-74), playing in his first collegiate event, is tied for 57th at 12-over 156.

DSU looks to rally for its first team victory of the 2018-19 season in Tuesday’s final 18-hole round, which will begin at 8 a.m. MT.