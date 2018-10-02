Dixie State’s women’s golf team stands in fourth place after the opening round of play at the Fifth Annual DSU Fall Invitational on Monday at Sand Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah.

DSU opened the tournament on the par-72 course with a team score of plus-11 299 (+16), which tied for the second-lowest 18-hole score in program history and was one stroke shy of the school record (298 at Golfweek Fall Invite in 2014). Academy of Art is the clubhouse leader through one round as the Urban Knights combined to fire a 5-over 293, two shots clear of second-place Cal State East Bay (295, +7) and four strokes ahead of third-place Westminster College (297, +9).

Western Washington is six strokes back of DSU in fifth place (305, +17), followed by Regis (314, +26) in sixth, Colorado Mesa (318, +30) in seventh, Colorado Christian (323, +25) in eighth, Holy Names (325, +37) in ninth and Hawai’i Hilo (343, +55) in 10th.

Three Trailblazers are among the top 20 on the player leaderboard through 18 holes, highlighted by sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble, who is the clubhouse leader after she tied the DSU 18-hole record with a 3-under 69. Deeble, who also became the first Trailblazer to post a 3-under single round score, penciled in four birdies and 13 pars on her scorecard, including a flawless back nine with one birdie and eight pars.

Fellow sophomore Cailyn Cardall is tied for 10th overall after a 2-over 74 in a round that featured one birdie and 15 pars, while freshman Tayllore Ward (tied for 17th) carded a 5-over 77 with a pair of birdies in her first collegiate loop. Junior Ashley Fernandez (tied for 28th) also rolled in two birdies en route to a 7-over 79, and senior Katie Ford collected one birdie as part of an 8-over 80 opening loop to stand tied for 31st.

Four more Trailblazers played as individuals Monday, including freshman Cayla Clark (tied for 31st) who posted an 8-over 80, while freshmen Jenique Jacobs and Madison Moss each fired rounds 10-over 82 to join a pack of nine golfers who are tied for 39th place and senior Amalia Negrette (52nd place) posted a 13-over 85.

Two other players posted red numbers on the day as Westminster’s Cassie Campos fired a 2-under 70, while CSUEB’s Yu Hsin Change carded a 1-under 71. In addition, CSUEB’s Vivian Yen and CMU’s Sydni Rose each recorded a hole-in-one on the back nine Monday.

Tuesday's final 18-hole round will begin at 8:30 a.m. MT.