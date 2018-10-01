Park City has some competition in its bid for an 11th straight state championship.

The Miners shot a 299 during the opening day of the 4A state tournament at Birch Creek Golf Course on Monday, but just three shots back is hometown Sky View which shot a 302 on its home course in Smithfield.

Desert Hills is just five shots back after shooting a 304 in the opening round, with all three teams only counting scores in the 70s.

Sky View’s Hayden Kleven is the first round leader after shooting a 1-under 71. Four golfers are just one shot back after shooting 72 in the chase for medalist honors, Park City’s Dean Tsandes, Desert Hills’ Ashton Davison, Green Canyon’s Dewey Panter and Tooele’s Bridger Holmes.

Griffin Ward posted Sky View’s second-best score with a 74, with teammate Eli Kimche adding a 76 and Wyatt Petersen a 77.

Sky View’s Ryan Seamons shot a 75 to help his team to the strong opening round. Jace Wright and Spencer Sickler both added 782.

Seamons was the 4A runner-up a year ago at Talons Cove, and he’ll try and use that experience to make a push again this week.

4A Boys State Golf Tournament

At Birch Creek Golf Course

First Day Results

Team scores

1. Park City, 299; 2. Sky View, 302; 3. Desert Hills, 304; 4. Spanish Fork, 310; 5. Green Canyon, 317; 6. Bonneville, 317; 7. Lehi, 319; 8. Tooele, 320.

Individual results

71 — Hayden Kleven, Sky View

72 — Dean Tsandes, Park City; Ashton Davison, Desert Hills; Dewey Panter, Green Canyon; Bridger Holmes, Tooele

73 — Remington Newell, Spanish Fork; Helaman Ofahengaue, Lehi

74 — Griffin Ward, Park City; Jackson Miller, Cedar

75 — Ryan Seamons, Sky View

76 — Eli Kimche, Park City; Tyler Clayson, Spanish Fork; Lucas Schone, Pine View; Brady Kimberling, Stansbury

77 — Wyatt Petersen, Park City; Curtis Matheson, Desert Hills; Merrick Johnson, Desert Hills; Peyton Thevenot, Tooele; Yash Vyas, Dixie; Jarett Giles, Bear River; Kade Bailey, Uintah; Parker Cutt, Park City; Tucker Lee, Park City

78 — Jace Wright, Sky View; Spencer Sickler, Sky View; Cruz Kirchhausen, Desert Hills; Nate Westwood, Lehi; Paul Miller, Logan; Nathaniel Horsley, Hurricane; Lance Fristrup, Mountain Crest

79 — Kyson Plant, Desert Hills; Zach Dallimore, Bonneville; Rhett Kelton, Bonneville; Shinfei Quek, Dixie; Jack Phillips, Dixie; Luke Walton, Snow Canyon

80 — Jack Wright, Park City; Ryan Wright; Mason Hawkins, Green Canyon; Ryan Jeppson, Green Canyon; Cooper Milne, Pine View; Braydon Griffith, Stansbury; Jake Anderson, Logan