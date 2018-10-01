SPANISH FORK — As cloud cover has helped slow the growth of joint fires burning in Utah County, more people are returning to their homes.

An estimated 200 people in the Covered Bridge Canyon area could go home Monday night after being evacuated for more than two weeks, officials said.

The Pole Creek Fire is burning 102,188 acres and was 81 percent contained at last report. Meanwhile, the Bald Mountain Fire is burning 18,620 acres and was 97 percent contained.

Rain this week is expected to help keep fire behavior to a minimum, according to a daily update posted by fire managers.

Cannon said people in Covered Bridge Canyon should be cautious as firefighters will continue to work in the area. He asks that people limit trips in and out of the area.

Right Fork Hobble Creek and Diamond Fork remain under evacuation. "Very few residents" live in those areas, which are mostly recreational, said Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

While crews are making progress on the fires, officials are concerned about potential debris flows and flooding during impending storms. Cannon said people in the Covered Bridge area should not sleep in their basements while there is the threat of debris flows.