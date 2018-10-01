TAYLORSVILLE — The Morgan Trojans boys golf team has style when it breaks records.

Competing at the 3A boys state tournament Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Course, the Trojans broke the school’s 18-hole record by a whopping nine shots to take a commanding lead at the two-day event.

Led by Tanner Telford’s two-under par 70, the team has its eye on it first state golf title in over 20 years with a 21-shot lead over region mate Judge Memorial.

“This was a big deal for them,” said Morgan coach Dennis Peterson. “I’m so proud of these boys. Most of them had been in a semi-slump, so this was a coming-out party.”

Morgan finished second at state by four strokes last year but captured the Region 13 crown last week and Peterson said the squad doesn’t want to settle for runner-up status again. Ironically, Judge finished Monday’s play early and left the course feeling confident with a 308 score. Each team had six golfers compete, but took their top-four finishers and added their scores to get the team total.

“I called them (the Judge coach) and let them know how we finished,” Peterson said. “They weren’t surprised. They had a good day here, too.”

For Morgan, Nathan Preslar and Brenden Vaughan backed up Telford with even-par 72s. Drake Fawson added a 73 and, just for good measure, Matthew Milburn, Nathan Millburn and Eric Watts each had scores of 80 or lower, which would have been the best score on some of the teams entered.

Judge's Graham Hodell finished with a 1-under 71, playing under pleasant conditions, with the temperature in the high 70s and occasional showers. Sam Gaskill, Sam Butcher and Nico Smith also finished the day at 80 or less.

Tejay Harper of Union and San Juan’s Kyler Johnson were among the individual leaders at 72 and Tyler Hadley of North Sanpete had a 74. Every team entered will likely need a record performance today, however, to have a chance to catch Morgan when play begins at 8:30 a.m.

“We’re expecting the weather will be a factor, but it will be the same for everybody,” said Peterson.

One difference, however, might be that Monday’s best scorers will tee off later and that will likely mean most of Morgan’s team will be among the final finishers.

“We do have a lot of (scoring) room to play with,” Peterson said. “Let’s hope we don’t need it.”

3A Boys State Golf Tournament

At Meadowbrook Golf Course, Salt LakeCity

First Day Results

TEAM SCORES: 1, Morgan 287. 2, Judge Memorial 308. 3, Carbon 311. 4, Union 315. 5, North Sanpete, Richfield 316. 7, Grand County 323. 8, Emery 335. 9, Juab 336. 10, Manti 341. 11, Delta 343. 12, Providence Hall 348. 13, Grantsville 368.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

70 – Tanner Telford (Morgan). 71 – Graham Hodell (Judge), River Dillman (North Sanpete). 72 – Nathan Preslar (Morgan), Brenden Vaughan (Morgan), Tejay Harper (Union), Kyler Johnson (San Juan). 73 – Drake Fawson (Morgan). 74 – Tyler Hadley (North Sanpete). 75 – Matthew Millburn (Morgan), Brady Gagon (Carbon). 77 – Jaxen Saunders (Grand), Jake Henrie (Delta). 78 – Sam Gaskill (Judge), Jaron Anderson (Richfield), Kaden Slavensky (Carbon), Alex Jaramillo (Union), Conner Belnap (Richfield). 79 – Sam Butcher (Judge), Devon Sanders (Providence Hall), Avery Wade (North Sanpete), Nathan Millburn (Morgan), Nick Olson (Carbon), Carson Martines (Carbon), Cub Garner (Union). 80 – Eric Watts (Morgan), Nico Smith (Judge), Payton Thompson (Richfield), Layton Allred (Richfield), Rafe Saunders (Grand), Kane Scherer (Grand).