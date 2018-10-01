Girls Cross Country

Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills (Sr.)

One of the top runners in 4A, the senior continues to progress as the state championships get closer.

Last week at the Cedar High XC Invitational, Brinkerhoff finished first with a very strong time of 17:34.20. She was 17 seconds faster than the second place runner.

"Bailey has been a huge asset to the girls team the last four years. She was voted a captain by her teammates this season. Bailey has individual goals that drive her to be the best but more importantly loves to focus on the team goals even more. She has a love for this team that is contagious and makes everyone want to be the best in all aspects of life,” said Desert Hills coach Logan Fielding.

Brinkerhoff finished third at last year’s state meet and will be one of the top contenders again.

Boys Cross Country

Thomas Boyden, Skyline (Jr.)

Had a great showing at the Park City Invitational last at Quinns Junction last Saturday.

Boyden finished first with a time of 15:27.20, to finish 11 seconds ahead of Riverton’s Joey Nokes.

“Thomas is a perfect example of where hard work and patience will take you. He’s a great student-athlete and one of the hardest workers I know,” said Skyline coach Tom Porter.

Boyden finished in 42nd place at last year’s state meet but he should finish much higher at this year's state meet in a couple weeks.

Football

Dallin Johnson, American Fork (Sr.)

Brandon Gurney Dallin Johnson

American Fork has been one of the top defenses in 6A this season and this defensive lineman is a big reason why.

He leads the Cavemen with five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He’s also been an asset in the passing game with 15 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Girls Soccer

Aislinn Mitcham, Rowland Hall (Sr.)

Aislinn Mitcham, Rowland Hall

The left-footed midfielder had a huge performance for the defending state champs last week.

She scored a pair of goals as Rowland Hall edged rival Waterford 3-2 last Wednesday to avenge an earlier loss to the Ravens.

It was the first multi-goal game of the season for Mitcham, who now has nine goals on the season. Last year she finished with 11 goals as she was named a Deseret News first team all-stater.

Volleyball

Aliyah Sopoaga, Copper Hills (So.)

Aliyah Sopoaga, Copper Hills volleyball

Copper Hills’ sophomore setter was instrumental in leading the Grizzlies to a couple of big wins last week.

In a five-set win over Riverton on Tuesday, Sopoaga finished with 22 assists, 18 digs and three blocks. Two days later in a sweep of Herriman, she recorded 11 assists, 10 digs and seven kills.

“Aliyah works hard offensively to keep our offense in rhythm and with grit, defensively,” said Copper Hills coach Silver Fonua.

Girls Tennis

Katherine MacPhail, Judge Memorial (Sr.)

A year after reaching the state semifinals, Katherine MacPhail took the next step this season as she capped her senior year in style.

MacPhail beat Morgan’s Sage Earl 6-1, 6-1 to claim the 3A first singles state championship at Liberty Park last week.

“For four years, Kat has faced the best each school has had to offer. She gained a lot of experience her first two years, and we have enjoyed watching her grow and mature into the seasoned player and team captain that she is now,” said Judge coach Tracey Valentine. “She has put many hours into being the best she can. This year she set the goal of going undefeated and she accomplished it. We could not be prouder of her and we wish her the best as she closes out her years as a Bulldog.”