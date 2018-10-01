SANDY—Utah Royals FC head coach/acting general manager Laura Harvey said immediately after the 2018 season concluded that she didn’t anticipate too many changes to h rer roster for 2019, but there will be at least one rather significant one.

URFC on Monday placed midfielder Katrina Gorry, who was a starter for much of 2018, on the National Women’s Soccer League re-entry wire, meaning she will not return to the club next season.

The move is not entirely a surprise, as Gorry hinted on social media after the season ended that she would not return. Nevertheless, putting the Australian on the re-entry wire will make her rights available for another team to acquire.

URFC on Monday also placed forward Elise Thorsnes and defender Alex Arlitt on the re-entry wire after both dealt with significant injuries throughout the 2018 campaign. Thorsnes had actually returned to her native Norway before the season concluded.

There were only seven players in all placed on the re-entry list by the NWSL’s nine teams. The nine squads have until Tuesday to claim any of the seven players.

URFC also announced on Monday that it has exercised the contract options on 10 players from the 2018 roster and offered new contracts to five others.

Exercised options:

GK Nicole Barnhart

DF Rachel Corsie

DF Becca Moros

MF Gunny Jonsdottir

MF Katie Bowen

MF Lo’eau LaBonta

MF Makenzy Doniak

FW Taylor Lytle

FW Katie Stengel

FW Erika Tymrak

New contract offers:

GK Abby Smith

DF Sam Johnson

DF Sydney Miramontez

MF Mandy Laddish

FW Brittany Ratcliffe

United States Women’s National Team veterans Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press and Amy Rodriguez, as well as Canadians Desiree Scott and Diana Matheson, are allocated players, meaning their salaries are paid for by their federations and not the NWSL.

The United States and Canada will be aiming to qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup starting on Thursday at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup 2018, although Scott will not participate after she fractured her foot last week. Bowen will aim to help New Zealand qualify at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup next month.

Australia, Norway and Corsie’s Scotland have already qualified.