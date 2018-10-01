SALT LAKE CITY — Three Utah elementary schools — one rural, one suburban and one urban — have been designated 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Belknap Elementary School in Beaver, Peruvian Park Elementary School in Sandy and Salt Lake's Hawthorne Elementary School were designated as "exemplary high performing schools," which are considered the state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

"We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students' accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs," said Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees.

Belknap, Peruvian Park and Hawthorne elementary schools were among 349 public and private schools grades K-12 recognized nationwide.

This is the 36th year of the school recognition program. On Nov. 7-8, DeVos and the Department of Education will celebrate with 300 public and 49 private school honorees at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Both Hawthorne and Peruvian Park are magnet schools. Belknap is a Title 1 school that serves about 480 students, 57 percent of them economically disadvantaged, according to the school's profile on the U.S. Department of Education website.

Belknap Elementary School Principal Brad Harris called the school's faculty and students into an impromptu assembly Monday after lunch to deliver the good news of what he described as a "once-in-a-lifetime award."

He told the Belknap students that the pinnacle of achievement for a professional football player is to play in the Super Bowl. Professional baseball players, meanwhile, aspire to play in the World Series.

"In elementary education, receiving the Blue Ribbon School is kind of a big deal. It's kind of the same thing. Everyone needs a good pat on the back. It's just a great honor. It's a great award for the staff. They were so excited. They're such dedicated people. It's good to see good things happen to good people," Harris said.

Faculty, students and administrators cheered the good news, "kind of gave a few high-fives and then we went right on to business again," Harris said.

Belknap Elementary School, which is in the Beaver County School District, is a data-driven school that focuses on the individual child and develops curriculum and instruction based on the strengths and needs of each student, the profile states.

All students K-3 take home a book on their reading level each night. Their reading is monitored and recorded by parents and the school. Every student in grades 3-6 have Chromebooks to use at school and home during the school year to assist in learning math, English language arts and science concepts.

Hawthorne Elementary School, which is a neighborhood school, has a gifted and talented program and a Curriculum and Assessment Lab, which researches and develops interactive teaching practices. The Salt Lake City School District School, has a focused mission: (to) provide excellence and equity for all students in an environment of academic growth, personal achievement and diversity," said Principal Marian Broadhead in a prepared statement.

“We believe that shared leadership, mutual respect and support among teachers, parents, community volunteers and administrators profoundly impact our students’ achievement. Student success is our top priority," Broadhead said.

Hawthorne has a diverse student body in terms of income, languages spoken and academic proficiency. Nearly one-quarter of Hawthorne students live in poverty, and 10 percent are English language learners, speaking 12 languages including Arabic, Korean, Spanish and Urdu.

Peruvian Park Elementary School, which is in the Canyons School District, has two distinct learning programs: general education and gifted/talented.

"We empower students to build their own success through character, confidence and academics. All students in the school identify individual learning goals, track progress, and celebrate their strengths and progress as a united school community," the school's profile states.

With high expectations and perseverance, Peruvian Park's general education classes doubled the percentage of students who achieved proficiency on state exams while students in its gifted/talented program gained a steady increase in proficiency.

"We continue to build students as individuals, to learn as professionals, to stay committed to strong relationships with parents, and to implement high-yielding practices that best meet the needs of the unique learners at our school," the profile states.