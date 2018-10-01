Editor's Note: The Deseret News weekly top 25 rankings are based on voting from a variety of media members who cover high school sports each week. Here are the 10 voters this week: James Edward (Deseret News), Brandon Gurney (Deseret News), Trent Wood (Deseret News), Dane Stewart (Deseret News Rewind), Bruce Smith (Deseret News correspondent), Dusty Litster (Deseret News Rewind), Jeremiah Jensen (KSL), Dave Fox (KUTV), Kurt Johnson (Preps Utah Magazine) and Patrick Carr (Standard-Examiner).

There’s a new top dog in the state of Utah.

Bingham was knocked off its customary perch atop the Deseret News top 25 high school football rankings this week and dethroned by Corner Canyon after its upset loss to Lone Peak.

Corner Canyon, meanwhile, blew out an opponent for the fourth straight week and garnered seven of 10 first-place votes to narrowly overtake Bingham for the top spot.

Bingham still received three first-place votes after suffering its first in-state regular-season loss since 2012 and only fell to No. 2 in the statewide rankings.

Orem received a pair of second-place votes as it held onto the third spot in the rankings, with East and American Fork also holding onto the fourth and fifth spots after easy wins again.

Skyridge, Pleasant Grove, Olympus, Sky View, and Fremont round out the top 10.

Olympus and Sky View both kept perfect records intact in Week 7 with impressive region victories.

Fremont cracks the top 10 for the first time this season after a blowout win over Syracuse. Alta tumbled from eighth to 13th after a blowout loss to region foe Timpview.

Not surprisingly, this week’s biggest gainer in the weekly rankings was Lone Peak as it vaulted from No. 20 to No. 12 with the 17-14 win over Bingham.

Newcomers to this week’s rankings are No. 17 Weber, No. 21 Springville and No. 25 Viewmont.

Weber made a big statement with its 43-0 win over Davis in Week 7, and now this week it hosts Fremont with the Region 1 title on the line.

Dropping out of the rankings are Davis, West Jordan and Timpanogos.

Others teams receiving votes this week were West Jordan, Spanish Fork, Desert Hills, Davis, Timpanogos, Kearns, Jordan, and Stansbury.