PROVO — After its Punchless in Seattle performance at Husky Stadium, BYU is looking to come out swinging this week at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

No. 10 Washington clobbered the Cougars, 35-7, last weekend. Now all of BYU's focus is on Friday night's game (7 p.m., MDT, ESPN2) against Utah State.

“(The Huskies) played their best game and we played our worst. That was the result. It would have been nice to see how our best game would have compared to their best,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “We missed that opportunity. Now we need to make sure our best game is Friday against Utah State … We need to make sure they get our best shot on Friday.”

BYU (3-2) was without three of its best playmakers against Washington due to injuries — tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on the Cougars’ first offensive series; and starting linebacker Zayne Anderson and starting safety Dayan Ghanwoloku, who didn't play.

“Dayan should be able practice this week. Zayne practiced last week but wasn’t able to go as we got closer to the game,” Sitake said. “He’ll be ready to go (Monday). We’ll see what happens when we get to Friday. I’m hoping those two guys can play. That will help us out a lot.”

The Aggies blitzed BYU last year in Logan, 40-24, as the Cougars coughed up seven turnovers. While the Aggies (3-1) haven’t beaten BYU in back-to-back seasons in 44 years, they have had two weeks to prepare for the Cougars.

“We’re coming off a loss, they’re coming off a win. They’re coming off a bye week and we’re coming off of a short week,” BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Monday on the "Coordinators Corner" about USU. “They’ve got a lot of momentum and a lot of belief. Our guys have to regroup very quickly.

"Offensively and defensively (the Aggies) are really in tune with what they do. They have a carryover on their staff so they are running similar systems of offense, defense and special teams from what we saw last year. We’ve got to play well on offense, defense and special teams. This is a real challenge for our team and yet one I’m highly confident about.”

As for dealing with the short week, Sitake said, “I wish (the game) were today. We need to play better football and the only way to do that is to get to the next game. We’ll put this game away with Washington and learn from the mistakes and get to this one right away.”

“We didn’t play a good game on Saturday. That’s the bottom line. It stings. It hurts,” said safety Austin Lee. “But it’s so good to know that we can come back right away and it’s a day sooner to prepare, a day sooner to play.”

Quarterback Tanner Mangum, who completed 18 of 21 passes for 160 yards against the Huskies, said all of his teammates' attention is on Utah State.

“We’re not going to dwell on Washington," Mangum said. "We’re not going to talk about it more than is necessary. We’re on to the next (game). That’s key to our preparation, giving everything we got to Utah State.

"First of all, because they’re a good opponent. We can’t shortchange ourselves. We need to prepare hard because we’re going to have to play well and execute well and be better. We’ll have to be on our ‘A’ game. It’s going to take all we’ve got this week.”

While the offense committed costly penalties and a back-breaking turnover against Washington at the end of the first half, the defense has plenty of work to do as well.

“We’re a little bit frustrated with making the mistakes we did,” Lee said. “We move on and learn from it … The biggest thing is being consistent in every aspect as far as being physical. There are plays where we felt like we tried to do too much. We have to be consistent on every single play.”

Sitake is looking forward to seeing his team improve and bounce back from last weekend’s humbling loss.

“I’m really excited about this week. I’m glad the game’s a day earlier and I’m excited we’re going to play a rival that we’re familiar with," he said. "We had a bad outing last year against Utah State. I know they’ll be ready to play and so will we. I’m excited to see us play our best game this year on Friday.

“I’ve got to find a way to get our guys to play better from the start all the way to the end,” Sitake added. “The effort was there. Our guys played hard. They didn’t quit. We just ran into a machine of a team in Washington. They looked really good. In order for us to have a chance, we have to play better and not make so many mistakes.”

• • •

Utah State (3-1) at BYU (3-2)