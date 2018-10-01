During its four-year reign as tennis state champs, Olympus has won relatively comfortably each year. As it goes for its fifth straight title this Thursday and Saturday during the 5A state tournament at Liberty Park, this could be the toughest test yet.

A year ago Olympus won the team title despite winning just one individual title, and that could be the recipe for success again in this year’s deep 5A field.

“I really think it’s going to be a team effort to make sure every line gets to the semifinals or final because it’s going to be difficult for us to take state at any line,” said Olympus coach Jen Watts.

The second-year Olympus coach isn’t putting any pressure on her girls about a fifth straight title but acknowledges that it’s motivation for some.

“I have a couple seniors on the team who would love to finish their last year with another state title, but I just want the girls to have a good time and not feel too much pressure. Tennis should be fun,” said Watts.

Olympus’ lone individual champ from a year ago graduated, but the Titans are loaded with talent at singles.

Emma Jewel won a second singles title as a sophomore two years ago, and then last year lost to Alta’s Emily Astle in the first singles championship. Jewel and Astle are regarded as the two best players in the first singles draw again this year and would meet in the semifinals. Astle won last year 6-3, 6-1.

Olympus’ Kate Longson and Timpview’s Gwen Bryson are on a collision course for another showdown at second singles. Bryson prevailed in a three-setter a year ago.

Sophomore Anzley Stohl anchors the third singles spot for Olympus a year after she was a runner-up at first doubles at state.

Success at doubles will be a bit more difficult to come by, and that’s where a team like Timpview could sneak in spoil another repeat.

The T-Birds finished second at state a year ago with just two seniors. That returning experience could pay dividends this year.

“At the beginning of the year we talked about how state went last year, and we talk about this year of being able to individually play and be mentally tough in their matches, especially with doubles,” said Timpview coach Amber Rawle.

Timpview has two very strong doubles teams and quality at singles as well. The random nature of the brackets could help Rawle’s team collect vital points at first singles.

While Astle and Jewel are paired on the bottom side of the bracket, Timpview’s Rachel Brown was a runner-up to Astle in Region 7 and is in the upper half of the bracket along with other contenders, Woods Cross’ Sicely Ferreira and Springville’s Emma Templeman.

Woods Cross qualified all five positions at the No. 1 spot from Region 5 and could be one of the sleeper teams this week.