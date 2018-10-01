My wife and I were privileged to witness Thursday the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Judge Kavanaugh’s appointment to serve in the Supreme Court.

As it progressed, it became very obvious that one of the parties was not seeking the truth but to destroy. Every little fault was magnified from youth on with only one goal: to keep him out of the court.

One after another, the Democrats baited him. It reminds one of other “hearings” that were really inquisitions where the decision to destroy was predetermined with only a pretense of seeking the truth.

Don Robertson

Spanish Fork