As I read an articleon Thursday, Sept. 27, I was somewhat dumbfounded.

You see, most articles of this type, with a negative spin, are much too often written by The Associated Press. But when I saw it was not by the AP, but a local writer, I was dismayed.

Here is why: While President Trump, like all of us, is a flawed human being, he nonetheless, is at least attempting to bring his promises made to us on the campaign trail to a real implementation.

He is real. I like that. What you see when you see Trump, I believe, is how he is 24 hours a day. In other words, he is no phony. I'll bet anyone $20 that he's the same at home at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as he is when he goes on the road or to speak to the UN. Again, I like that. Too many politicians, in my humble opinion, are fake. Say one thing, do another. But Trump is not like that.

So, say what you want about him, whether you like him or not, but one thing that is fair to say by all of us is that he is very consistent, morning, noon and night and in all places and in all things, and that is what I like about Trump and why I'll be voting for him again if he runs in 2020.

Jerry Rampton

Mapleton