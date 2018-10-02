The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was really interesting, a new experience for many of us.

I am glad it was broadcast the way it was. After I had watched it for a while I began to think that maybe there should be an amendment to our Constitution requiring some kind of up-front screening for all prospective candidates for elected offices, that such a process might help prevent “immoral” people from becoming our elected representatives. But then it occurred to me that our election process actually does have a kind of screening process. Morality has just seldom been a deciding factor in who we choose to represent us in elected government positions. We knew almost everything about President Trump’s morality before he was elected, but he was still elected.

But back to the hearing. There is no justification for inappropriate sexual behavior, especially forced behavior. But the reality is that high school boys do a lot of really dumb things and it is only luck that they don’t get caught as often as they should; and when a person is really drunk, he or she can do some really dumb things and not even remember afterward. It wouldn’t make things right, but it seems to me that it would be more honest for him to say he doesn’t remember doing what she accused him of doing, but that if he did do it he was sorry. But he could be totally innocent, and hopefully the FBI investigation will clear up the issues.

As a secondary school administrator for about 25 years, I sat across the desk many times when students blatantly lied about misbehavior without even blinking an eye.

Me thinks Mr. Kavanaugh doth protest too much.

Fred Ash

Sandy