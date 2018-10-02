SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football has stumbled into the one-third mark of the season. Losses to Washington (21-7) and Washington State (28-24) have followed victories over Weber State (41-10) and Northern Illinois (17-6).

Now comes a trip to No. 14 Stanford. The Utes face the Cardinal on Saturday (8:30 p.m., MDT ESPN).

“They are a good football team that is coming off a loss to Notre Dame,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “So they are reeling a little bit as well."

The Utes, though, enter the game with a 2-8 record in their last 10 Pac-12 games. Reversing the trend won’t be easy.

“Every week you have to bring your ‘A’ game because every week it comes down to a play or two. Sometimes we are on the right side of that and sometimes we are not,” Whittingham said. “It speaks to the league’s balance. You have nine conference games and every week is a big challenge."

Utah’s next seven games are against Pac-12 foes. As of now, the Utes top the conference in pass efficiency defense (100.75 rating), rushing defense (83.8 yards) and total defense (264.8 yards). They’re second in scoring defense (16.3 points) and third in passing defense (181 yards).

“We’ve been doing some good things. Our numbers are pretty good,” Whittingham said. “We don’t put a lot of stock in it yet because there’s still a lot of football left to play. But it gives us an idea of what we’ve done so far.”

Senior linebacker Chase Hansen leads the Utes with 34 tackles. The defense, as a whole, has tallied 30 tackles for loss. It has nine sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

“I’d say we’ve got a lot of work to do, a lot more stories to tell,” said junior defensive end Bradlee Anae. “It’s still early for us but we’ll continue to play this season with a chip on our shoulder and try to be better every time we come out on the field.”

Utah’s offense, meanwhile, has yet to fire on all cylinders. The Utes rank in the bottom half of the Pac-12 in rushing (seventh, 165.8 yards), passing (10th, 215.3 yards), total offense (10th, 381 yards), pass efficiency offense (11th, 120.69 rating) and scoring (11th, 22.3 points).

“We’ve got to be way better going into the rest of the season,” said junior quarterback Tyler Huntley. “It’s just unfortunate at moments what happens and that causes us from being a good offense.”

Huntley has completed 77 of 129 passes for 821 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Sophomore Britain Covey is the top receiver with 27 catches for 284 yards. Sophomore Samson Nacua, with 11, is the only other player with more than seven receptions through four games.

Junior Zack Moss, who was hobbled by a lower leg injury early in the season, is Utah’s leading rusher with 389 yards. He ran the ball 30 times in the loss at Washington State, finishing with 108 yards — highlighting a 204-yard ground effort by the Utes. Huntley added 88 despite being sacked twice.

Whittingham said they’re figuring out what direction the offense is going.

“I think we’re starting to get our identity offensively and hone in on who we are there,” he explained. “We’ve still got to be more productive.”

Whittingham figured that to beat a team like Washington State it would take 30 points to do so. The Utes, obviously, were shy of that last weekend.

On the special teams front, Whittingham is seeing progress.

“After an abysmal start we’re starting to pick up a little bit of steam,” he said.

Senior Mitch Wishnowsky is third in the Pac-12 averaging 43.7 yards per punt. He’s pinned five inside the 10-yard line. Senior Matt Gay has made 4 of 7 kicks. Two of the misses were blocked. Utah, ironically, has two blocks as well with Terrell Burgess and Maxs Tupai deflecting attempts.

Other notable performances on special teams include Covey. He netted 77 yards on five punt returns against Washington.Utah

• • •

State of the program at the 1/3 mark

How the Utes rank in the Pac-12:

Offense

Pass efficiency (120.69 rating) — 11th

Passing (215.3 ypg) — 10th

Rushing (165.8 ypg) — 7th

Scoring (22.3 ppg) — 11th

Total offense (381 ypg) — 10th

Defense

Pass efficiency (100.75 rating) — 1st

Passing (181 ypg) — 3rd

Rushing (83.8 ypg) — 1st

Scoring (16.3 ppg) — 2nd

Total defense (264.8 ypg) — 1st

• • •

Utah (2-2, 0-2) at No. 14 Stanford (4-1, 2-0)