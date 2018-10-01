KNOLLS, Tooele County — Troopers have identified a man killed Friday when his truck rolled near Knolls, Tooele County.

Brian Maldonado, 21, of Salt Lake City, was driving east on I-80 when his truck drifted off the left side of the lane, causing Maldonado to overcorrect, Utah Highway Patrol said.

He then corrected back onto the road but then overcorrected and again went off the left side. The truck "rotated into a broadside skid and rolled multiple times" before coming to rest on its wheels, according to officials.

Maldonado was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered head trauma in the crash and died while medical responders were treating him, troopers said.

"Troopers are looking at alcohol impairment as a contributing factor in the crash," UHP said.