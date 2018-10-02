Utah State women's tennis sophomore Alexandra Pisareva will compete in the singles qualifiers of the 2018 ITA Women's All-American Championships in Malibu, California, on Tuesday.

Pisareva will be appearing in an ITA sanctioned tournament for the second time in her career after competing last season at the ITA Regionals in Salt Lake City.

Pisareva is set to compete against Florida State's Ana Oparenovic in the first round of the qualifiers at the University of Pepperdine.

Qualifying singles are Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-3, while the main draw begins Thursday, Oct. 4, and goes through Sunday, Oct. 7, in Pacific Palisades, California.