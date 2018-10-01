There’s a rare and exciting vibe heading into the 6A tennis state tournament this week, and it’s because nobody quite knows what to expect.

Lone Peak has won three out of the past four state titles, but it graduated a big chunk of contributors from last year’s team and will rely on numerous underclassmen at the Liberty Park Tennis Center.

Top contender Davis, meanwhile, is also young and faces its own uncertainty in a classification that might lack deep teams overall, but plenty of talent at individual positions.

“I think you’re going to see a little parity than maybe last year,” said Lone Peak coach Roger Baumgartner. “I think a lot of questions will be answered in the first day, unlike in year’s past everyone knew what was going to happen the first day.”

The state tournament gets underway on Friday with the first two rounds, followed by the semifinals and championship matches on Saturday.

Much of that first-day uncertainty revolves around a potential quarterfinal match-up between Davis junior Kaela Laws and Lone Peak senior Anna Peterson at third singles. Neither has participated in a state tournament before, but big team points are riding on the match.

Laws is entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed from Region 1, but Baumgartner isn’t reading too much into the seeds.

“Davis is still going to be Davis, they’re still going to be strong. They’ll still be there regardless of what seed their entering state,” said Baumgartner.

Davis heads into the state tournament without its top player as defending first singles champ Mackenzie Turley elected not to participate this season. She would’ve been the favorite to repeat as state champ, but now that distinction falls on outstanding Weber sophomore Jacque Dunyon who went undefeated in Region 1 play.

Lone Peak freshman Marinn Patch and Davis freshman Juliana Cooksey are on opposites of the bracket of Dunyon, and their potential semifinal showdown will be another key match in the battle for team points.

“We have four girls who’ve never played in high school state tournament before, and that first day is doing to be really telling. If we can make it through that first day and get everybody through, that’s our goal right now but it’s not going to be easy,” said Baumgartner.

Other strong players at first singles who could make a deep tournament run are Pleasant Grove’s Maci Amussen, Riverton’s Maddie Burke and Herriman’s Megan Swapp.

Team points at the singles positions may end up being fairly evenly distributed, which puts an even bigger premium on doubles. That could give Lone Peak an edge over the competition.

Lone Peak’s first doubles team of Katie King and Joslin Seaberg are no strangers to the pressures of the state tournament. King was a champ at first doubles last year while Seaberg was a champ at second doubles.

They’re both seniors this year and the favorites to end their careers as champs. Davis’ first doubles team of Sarah Major and Abbie Dana is strong as well though and could spoil those plans.

Baumgartner hopes he’s prepared his team at all positions for success this week.

“Because we lost four state champions off of our last year’s team, we really focused on doing as many tournaments as possible this year leading up to region and state,” he said.