Defensive players had the best days among the Utah ties on NFL rosters during Week 4 of the regular season.
The highlight performances included:
Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Fackrell had a career day for Green Bay in the Packers' 22-0 win over Buffalo. He finished with a career-best three sacks, all coming in the fourth quarter, and had four solo tackles in the game.
Fackrell totaled a loss of 24 yards on his three sacks against Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, including losses of 10 yards, 6 yards and 8 yards on the final play of the game. He played 26 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.
Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Johnson started at cornerback for Buffalo in the loss to Green Bay and had a sack and forced a turnover while adding five tackles, including four solo stops, and a QB hurry.
Johnson strip-sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a third-and-6 play on the first drive of the fourth quarter, and teammate Kyle Williams recovered at the Green Bay 48-yard line. Johnson played 70 defensive snaps, all but six for the Bills, and four on special teams.
Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Van Noy started for New England in a 38-7 win over Miami and recovered a fumble while adding four tackles, including a solo stop and a special teams tackle, as well as a quarterback hurry that led to an incompletion.
He recovered a fumble by Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill at the Miami 22 in the second quarter. One play later, New England scored a touchdown to go up 17-0. Van Noy played 31 defensive snaps and six on special teams.
Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Ngata started at defensive tackle for Philadelphia and had four tackles, including a solo stop, and a sack for 5 yards in overtime in a 26-23 loss to Tennessee.
He added two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry while playing 37 defensive snaps and four on special teams.
Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: In addition to his special teams work, Hill lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver for New Orleans in a 33-18 win over the New York Giants.
He completed 1 of 2 passes for 10 yards, including a completion on a fake punt, had four carries for 28 yards, including a 19-yarder, and had a reception for minus-4 yards while adding a kickoff return for 16 yards. Hill played 15 offensive snaps and 21 on special teams. Go here for a full rundown on his day.
Here's a look at how the rest of the Utah ties performed during Week 4:
RAMS 38, VIKINGS 31
Los Angeles
- Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 18 snaps on special teams.
- JoJo Natson, WR/PR, Utah State: Not active for game one week after suffering a hand injury.
Minnesota
- No locals on roster
BENGALS 37, FALCONS 36
Cincinnati
- Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and had a team-leading eight solo tackles, including a 3-yard tackle for loss while playing all 70 defensive snaps for the Bengals and seven on special teams.
Atlanta
- Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.
BEARS 48, BUCCANEERS 10
Chicago
- Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game.
- Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played 10 snaps on special teams.
Tampa Bay
- No locals on roster
COWBOYS 26, LIONS 24
Dallas
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Not active for game.
- Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Not active for game.
Detroit
- Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.
- Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played one defensive snap and 18 on special teams.
- Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had five tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing 68 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams.
PACKERS 22, BILLS O
Green Bay
- Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: See above.
- Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back and had 11 carries for 27 yards on 28 offensive snaps.
Buffalo
- Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: See above.
- Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 38 defensive snaps and six on special teams.
- Nate Orchard, DE, Utah and Highland High: Had five tackles, including three solo stops, while playing 15 defensive snaps.
TEXANS 37, COLTS 34
Houston
- No locals on roster
Indianapolis
- No locals on active roster
JAGUARS 31, JETS 12
Jacksonville
- No locals on roster
New York
- No locals on active roster
PATRIOTS 38, DOLPHINS 7
New England
- Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.
Miami
- John Denney, LS, BYU: Had two special teams tackles while playing eight special teams snaps.
- Luke Falk, QB, Logan High: Not active for game.
TITANS 26, EAGLES 23
Tennessee
- LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Played two defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.
Philadelphia
- Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: See above.
SEAHAWKS 20, CARDINALS 17
Seattle
- Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had a team-leading seven tackles, including four solo stops, to go with a quarterback hurry and a pass deflection while playing all 60 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and five on special teams.
Arizona
- No locals on active roster
RAIDERS 45, BROWNS 42
Oakland
- Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at right tackle and played 35 offensive snaps and three on special teams before leaving with an injury.
Cleveland
- No locals on roster
CHARGERS 29, 49ERS 27
Los Angeles
- Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Forced a fumble on a kickoff return that went out of bounds and had a special teams tackle while playing 20 special teams snaps.
- Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Started at right tackle and played all 68 offensive snaps for the Chargers and six on special teams.
San Francisco
- Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and had a team-leading 10 tackles, including four solo stops, while playing all 68 defensive snaps for the 49ers and 15 on special teams.
SAINTS 33, GIANTS 18
New Orleans
- Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: See above.
- Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had a solo tackle while playing all 62 defensive snaps for the Saints and 10 on special teams.
New York
- No locals on active roster
RAVENS 26, STEELERS 14
Baltimore
- Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had four solo tackles while playing all 63 defensive snaps for the Ravens.
Pittsburgh
- No locals on active roster
CHIEFS 27, BRONCOS 23
Kansas City
- Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Played one offensive snap and five on special teams.
- Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played 18 special teams snaps.
Denver
- Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 60 offensive snaps for the Broncos and five on special teams.
- Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had one carry for 5 yards and one reception for 9 yards while playing 20 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams.
- Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Played two offensive snaps and 17 on special teams.