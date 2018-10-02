Defensive players had the best days among the Utah ties on NFL rosters during Week 4 of the regular season.

The highlight performances included:

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Fackrell had a career day for Green Bay in the Packers' 22-0 win over Buffalo. He finished with a career-best three sacks, all coming in the fourth quarter, and had four solo tackles in the game.

Fackrell totaled a loss of 24 yards on his three sacks against Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, including losses of 10 yards, 6 yards and 8 yards on the final play of the game. He played 26 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Mike Roemer Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers fumbles as he is hit by Buffalo Bills' Taron Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buffalo Bills recovered the fumbled. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Johnson started at cornerback for Buffalo in the loss to Green Bay and had a sack and forced a turnover while adding five tackles, including four solo stops, and a QB hurry.

Johnson strip-sacked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a third-and-6 play on the first drive of the fourth quarter, and teammate Kyle Williams recovered at the Green Bay 48-yard line. Johnson played 70 defensive snaps, all but six for the Bills, and four on special teams.

Steven Senne New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy speaks with reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Van Noy started for New England in a 38-7 win over Miami and recovered a fumble while adding four tackles, including a solo stop and a special teams tackle, as well as a quarterback hurry that led to an incompletion.

He recovered a fumble by Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill at the Miami 22 in the second quarter. One play later, New England scored a touchdown to go up 17-0. Van Noy played 31 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: Ngata started at defensive tackle for Philadelphia and had four tackles, including a solo stop, and a sack for 5 yards in overtime in a 26-23 loss to Tennessee.

He added two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry while playing 37 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: In addition to his special teams work, Hill lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver for New Orleans in a 33-18 win over the New York Giants.

He completed 1 of 2 passes for 10 yards, including a completion on a fake punt, had four carries for 28 yards, including a 19-yarder, and had a reception for minus-4 yards while adding a kickoff return for 16 yards. Hill played 15 offensive snaps and 21 on special teams. Go here for a full rundown on his day.

Here's a look at how the rest of the Utah ties performed during Week 4:

RAMS 38, VIKINGS 31

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 18 snaps on special teams.

Played 18 snaps on special teams. JoJo Natson, WR/PR, Utah State: Not active for game one week after suffering a hand injury.

Minnesota

No locals on roster

BENGALS 37, FALCONS 36

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at strongside linebacker and had a team-leading eight solo tackles, including a 3-yard tackle for loss while playing all 70 defensive snaps for the Bengals and seven on special teams.

Atlanta

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.

BEARS 48, BUCCANEERS 10

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Played 10 snaps on special teams.

Tampa Bay

No locals on roster

COWBOYS 26, LIONS 24

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Not active for game.

Not active for game. Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Not active for game.

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Not active for game with a shoulder injury.

Not active for game with a shoulder injury. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Played one defensive snap and 18 on special teams.

Played one defensive snap and 18 on special teams. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had five tackles, including three solo stops, and a pass deflection while playing 68 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams.

PACKERS 22, BILLS O

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: See above.

See above. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back and had 11 carries for 27 yards on 28 offensive snaps.

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: See above.

See above. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 38 defensive snaps and six on special teams.

Started at defensive tackle and had three tackles, including two solo stops, while playing 38 defensive snaps and six on special teams. Nate Orchard, DE, Utah and Highland High: Had five tackles, including three solo stops, while playing 15 defensive snaps.

TEXANS 37, COLTS 34

Houston

No locals on roster

Indianapolis

No locals on active roster

JAGUARS 31, JETS 12

Jacksonville

No locals on roster

New York

No locals on active roster

PATRIOTS 38, DOLPHINS 7

New England

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Not active for game with a groin injury.

Not active for game with a groin injury. Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: See above.

Miami

John Denney, LS, BYU: Had two special teams tackles while playing eight special teams snaps.

Had two special teams tackles while playing eight special teams snaps. Luke Falk, QB, Logan High: Not active for game.

TITANS 26, EAGLES 23

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Played two defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

Philadelphia

Haloti Ngata, DT, Highland High: See above.

SEAHAWKS 20, CARDINALS 17

Seattle

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at middle linebacker and had a team-leading seven tackles, including four solo stops, to go with a quarterback hurry and a pass deflection while playing all 60 defensive snaps for the Seahawks and five on special teams.

Arizona

No locals on active roster

RAIDERS 45, BROWNS 42

Oakland

Donald Penn, OT, Utah State: Started at right tackle and played 35 offensive snaps and three on special teams before leaving with an injury.

Cleveland

No locals on roster

CHARGERS 29, 49ERS 27

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Forced a fumble on a kickoff return that went out of bounds and had a special teams tackle while playing 20 special teams snaps.

Forced a fumble on a kickoff return that went out of bounds and had a special teams tackle while playing 20 special teams snaps. Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Started at right tackle and played all 68 offensive snaps for the Chargers and six on special teams.

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and had a team-leading 10 tackles, including four solo stops, while playing all 68 defensive snaps for the 49ers and 15 on special teams.

SAINTS 33, GIANTS 18

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: See above.

See above. Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had a solo tackle while playing all 62 defensive snaps for the Saints and 10 on special teams.

New York

No locals on active roster

RAVENS 26, STEELERS 14

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had four solo tackles while playing all 63 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

Pittsburgh

No locals on active roster

CHIEFS 27, BRONCOS 23

Kansas City

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Played one offensive snap and five on special teams.

Played one offensive snap and five on special teams. Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played 18 special teams snaps.

Denver