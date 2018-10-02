Utah State's women's and men's cross-country teams were picked third and fourth, respectively, in the Mountain West midseason coaches' polls, which were released Monday afternoon by the conference office.

On the women's side, No. 1 New Mexico claimed the top spot with nine first-place votes and 99 points. No. 5 Boise State snagged two first-place votes and 92 points to be tabbed second. No. 14 Utah State was third (80), followed by Nevada (63) and Air Force and Colorado State tying for the fifth spot (60). San José State was picked seventh with 52 points, while Wyoming (41) was eighth, UNLV (22) was ninth and Fresno State and San Diego State both earned 18 points to tie for 10th.

In the men's poll, No. 10 Colorado State received four first-place votes and 46 points to claim the top spot. No. 26 Boise State (45) and No. 17 Air Force (38) were the only other teams to receive first-place votes as the Rams recorded three points, while the Falcons earned one point. The Aggies garnered 29 points for fourth, while Wyoming was fifth with 25 points. New Mexico (21), San José State (13) and Fresno State (seven) rounded out the poll.

In last year's midseason polls, the Utah State women were picked third, while the men's squad was tabbed fourth.

In their last meet, the Utah State men team captured the team title for the second-consecutive year at the 45th running of the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run, while the women placed third out of 41 teams with 163 points at the same meet.

Utah State cross-country returns to action at home on Friday, Oct. 5, for the Steve T. Reeder Memorial.

The MW Championships will be hosted by San Diego State on Friday, Oct. 26, at Morley Field in San Diego, California. The Aggie women finished third with 73 points at last year's championships, while the men finished fourth with 93 points.

The NCAA Mountain Region Championships will be hosted by BYU and held in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 9, eight days before the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 17.