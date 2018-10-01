Through the first five weeks of the college football season, Utah State ranks among the top 40 nationally in 20 different statistical categories, including second in the nation in touchdown drives of less than 60 seconds with nine.

Utah State ranks first in the Mountain West and fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 51.5 points per game. USU also ranks third in the MW and 14th in the nation in completion percentage (.689), third in the MW and 30th in the nation in total offense (472.5 ypg), fourth in the MW and 42nd in the nation in sacks allowed (1.50 ppg), fifth in the MW and 28th in the nation in passing offense (284.5 ypg), fifth in the MW and 55th in the nation in rushing offense (188.0 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 57th in the nation in passing efficiency (140.6).

The Aggies are also third in the Mountain West and 23rd in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 46.9 (23-49).

Utah State’s defense ranks second in the Mountain West and 14th in the nation with an average of 8.5 tackles for loss per game. USU is also first in the MW and 16th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (103.6), first in the MW and 22nd in the nation in passing defense (170.3 ypg), third in the MW and 38th in the nation in sacks (2.75 pg), fourth in the MW and 52nd in the nation in total defense (357.0 ypg), fourth in the MW and 53rd in the nation in scoring defense (23.8 ppg) and 10th in the MW in rushing defense (186.8 ypg).

Utah State has forced 10 turnovers (five interceptions, five fumbles) this year to rank second in the Mountain West behind Fresno State (13) and tied for 13th in the nation. USU also ranks third in the MW and 12th in the nation with five fumble recoveries, fourth in the MW and 29th in the nation with five interceptions and third in the MW and 38th in the nation in turnover margin (+0.5).

With its 10 turnovers this season, USU has now forced 151 turnovers in its last 79 games, including at least one turnover in 62 of its last 79 games. USU has also recorded 71 interceptions in its last 66 games, including at least one pick in 36 of its last 66 games and multiple interceptions in 21 of its last 66 games. Overall, USU has forced three or more turnovers in 18 of its last 54 games.

Utah State is third in the Mountain West and 10th in the nation with its two defensive touchdowns this year as S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State and senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State. Overall, USU has scored 18 defensive touchdowns in its last 63 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West and fifth in the nation in kickoff returns (30.3 ypr), second in the conference and 27th in the nation in punt returns (15.2 ypr), fourth in the MW and 47th in the nation in net punting (39.38 ypp) and ninth in the MW in kickoff return defense (23.2 ypr).

Junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the nation in field goal percentage as he is 8-for-8 on the season (1.000). He is also tied for first in the Mountain West and tied for third in the nation in field goals made (2.0 ppg), as well as second in the MW and sixth in the nation in scoring (11.8 ppg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward is first in the MW and tied for fourth in the nation in tackles (13.3 pg).

Redshirt junior LB Tipa Galeai is tied for first in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation in sacks (1.1 pg), tied for second in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation in forced fumbles with two, tied for second in the MW and tied for 13th in the nation in tackles for loss (1.75 pg) and tied for 24th in the MW in tackles (6.0 pg).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver is tied first in the MW and tied for second in the nation in kickoff returns for a touchdown with one and second in the MW and fourth in the nation in kickoff returns (33.0 ypr).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for second in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown and first in the MW and ninth in the nation in punt returns (16.6 ypr).

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with two fumbles recovered and tied for 44th in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Ferguson is tied for first in the MW and tied for 17th in the nation with two interceptions, tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 32nd in the nation with one fumble recovery and tied for 22nd in the MW in tackles (6.2 pg).

Senior S Aaron Wade is tied for first in the MW and tied for 17th in the nation with two interceptions.

Junior RB Darwin Thompson is tied for first in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation with six rushing touchdowns, tied for third in the MW and tied for 28th in the nation in scoring (9.0 ppg) and eighth in the MW and 94th in the nation in rushing (66.3 ypg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love ranks third in the MW and 21st in the nation in completion percentage (.667), fourth in the MW and 25th in the nation in passing (267.5 ypg), fifth in the MW and 43rd in the nation in total offense (264.8 ypg) and fifth in the MW and 57th in the nation in passing efficiency (141.0).

Senior LB Ofa Latu is tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 32nd in the nation with one fumble recovered, while junior DE Devon Anderson is tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 32nd in the nation with one fumble recovered.

Sophomore LB Maika Magalei is tied for sixth in the MW and tied for 51st in the nation with one forced fumble.

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 57th in the nation with four rushing touchdowns, as well as sixth in the MW and 76th in the nation in rushing (72.0 ypg).

Junior DE Dalton Baker is tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 65th in the nation with one forced fumble, and junior CB DJ Williams is tied for seventh in the MW and tied for 65th in the nation with one forced fumble.

Sophomore S Shaq Bond is tied for ninth in the MW in passes defended (1.0 pg) and tied for 44th in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver is ninth in the MW and 50th in the nation in receptions (5.5 pg).

Senior LB Chase Christiansen is 15th in the MW and 99th in the nation in tackles (7.8 pg).

Senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for 17th in the MW in tackles (7.0 pg), while junior NG Christopher ‘Unga is tied for 44th in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

Following a bye last week, Utah State returns to action to face in-state rival BYU on Friday, Oct. 5, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. The game is slated to kick off at 7 p.m., and will be televised live on ESPN2.