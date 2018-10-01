SALT LAKE CITY — Get ready to declare bankruptcy.

Several props and items from “The Office” are currently up for auction through the website Screenbid.com.

ScreenBid launched the massive online auction last week, according to Vice News. The items range from $25 to more than $2,500.

The auction will run until Oct. 5, so you may want to get your bids in while you can.

Universal Television said the winning bids will have see an additional 24 percent buyers premium added after closing, according to ScreenBid. But people will receive a certificate of authenticity with the auction.

Here’s a look at some of the fun items from the auction:

Jim Halpert’s desk lamp ($1,200 asking price)

Screenshot Several props and items from “The Office” are up for auction through the website Screenbid.com.

Vance Refrigeration sign ($750 asking price)

Dwight Shrute’s sales associate association award from 2008 ($1,500 asking price).

Screenshot A photo of Dwight Shrute's award at Dunder Mifflin from "The Office."

Dwight’s calculator

The actual Dunder Mifflin Reception desk ($3,500 asking price)

Screenshot A photo of the desk at Dunder Mifflin from "The Office."

Dunder Mifflin, Sabre catalog ($350 asking price)

Michael Scott’s manager desk ($4,600 asking price)

Screenshot A photo of Michael Scott's desk at Dunder Mifflin from "The Office."

There are 500 items up for bid overall.

BuzzFeed has a great rundown of some of the more famous items from the show.

You can peruse the auction items here.