West Valley police detective Matt Rhodes, detective Devin Novara and Lt. Jeff Conger look at shirts and patches that will be for sale as the department announced its Pink Patch Project in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Monday. The innovative project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating the devastating disease. Sale of Pink Patch Project items go directly to fund research, treatment and education needed to help find a cure. This is the first year West Valley City has joined the project.

