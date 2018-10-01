Karma Golden, left, and Lorie Manzanares hang pink ribbons on a tree to honor women and their breast cancer journeys during a National Breast Cancer Awareness Month event at St. Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek on Monday. Since 1994, St. Mark’s Hospital employees, patients and family members have been invited to write the name of a loved one who has been affected by breast cancer and hang it on trees that will be displayed throughout the hospital or trees on the facility’s campus. According to the hospital, about 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.