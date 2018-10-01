SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary R. Herbert has appointed David Williams, a laywer at at Stoel Rives, as a judge for the 2nd District Court.

"David Williams has a nuanced understanding of the law that will serve him well," Herbert said in a statement. "I believe he will be unbiased and bring honesty and integrity to the bench."

For the past 16 years, Williams has worked at Stoel Rives, representing a variety of clients in complex business litigation. Formerly, he clerked for U.S. District Judge Dee Benson. He received his Juris Doctor from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. The 2nd Judicial District includes Davis, Morgan and Weber counties.