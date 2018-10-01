Trees display their fall colors in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Alta on Monday. Residents along the Wasatch Front should expect showers and possible thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as humidity from a tropical storm in Mexico moves into Utah. According to KSL's Grant Weyman, a flood watch is now in effect for Tuesday for areas devastated by recent wildfires. By the end of the week, the chance of showers will diminish. Temperatures are expected to dip as well, with highs in the mid-50s.

