SALT LAKE CITY — The Department of Veterans Affairs and Walgreens are partnering to offer free flu vaccines for enrolled veteran patients.

Veterans can go to any Walgreens location and show their Veterans Health Identification Card and another form of photo ID. No appointment is required, but patients will be asked to complete a vaccine consent form at the time of service.

Once the vaccine has been administered, the patient's immunization record will be updated electronically.

Flu shots are also available on a walk-in basis at the Veteran Affairs Salt Lake City (Blue Clinic) Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans who are seen at a community-based clinic should contact their clinic for hours and availability.