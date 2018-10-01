Both of Utah State’s cross-country teams remained in the top 10 in the latest NCAA Division I Cross Country Regional Rankings, released Monday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Aggie women came in at No. 4 for the third-straight week, while the men remained at No. 7.

On the women’s side, there is a new No. 1 in the Mountain Region as Colorado claimed the top spot for the first time this season after the Buffaloes collected the team title at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational last Friday.

New Mexico, the defending NCAA champion, is the new No. 2. The Lobos are followed by BYU at No. 3, the Aggies at No. 4 and Utah at No. 5 in the region.

The top-two teams in the Mountain Region on the men’s side remained in tack as No. 1 Northern Arizona rolled to victory at the Nuttycombe Invite, while No. 2 BYU captured the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.

Colorado State moved up a spot to No. 3 in the region, while Air Force climbed two spots to No. 4. Rounding out the top five was Colorado, which dropped two spots to No. 3.

In USU’s last outing, the Aggie men captured the team title at the 45th running of the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run, presented by ASICS, held Saturday morning at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Utah State won the title with 77 points, narrowly finishing ahead of Virginia Tech’s 80 points.

On the women’s side, 14th-ranked Utah State took third in the event with 163 points.

The Aggie men were led by junior Adam Hendrickson, who finished the 8-kilometer race with a time of 24:34. A year ago at the Paul Short Run, Hendrickson won the men’s open race with a time of 24:36.

Utah State had four runners place in the top 25 as junior Luke Beattie captured sixth (24:37), redshirt freshman Stokton Smith placed 18th (24:50) and junior Sam Clausnitzer took 23rd (24:52).

Forty different teams and 360 individuals competed in the 8k Gold Race.

The women’s team was led by Alyssa Snyder, who competed for the first time this season. The senior finished third in the 6-kilometer run with a time of 20:33. A year ago, Snyder captured the individual title at the Paul Short Run, helping the Aggies also win the team title.

Also competing for the first time this season was fellow senior Cierra Simmons, who also earned a top-10 finish by placing 10th with a time of 20:53.

Yale captured the women’s team title with 118 points, and No. 26 Georgia finished second with 127 points. A total of 41 women’s teams and 353 individuals competed in the 6k Gold Race.

The Aggie women were led by sophomore Bailee Parker, who finished the 5-kilometer run by placing 17th overall with a time of 18:30.2. Freshman Camille Wirthlin also earned a top-20 finish as she captured 19th place with a time of 18:32.3.