SALT LAKE CITY — Former MoviePass subscribers — take note: The company is now automatically enrolling former customers into its service again.
Select MoviePass customers received an email over the weekend that said those subscribers had become a part of a “select test group” to test a new subscription service plan that would be similar to the company’s original plan, which gave people access to an unlimited amount of movies per month for $9.95.
See the email below:
The email said MoviePass has decided to enroll former customers because “we really hope you begin enjoying your MoviePass subscription.”
Uninterested parties will need to proactively opt out of the new plan by Oct. 4, according to The Verge.
Automatically enrolled subscribers took to social media to share their issue with the decision.
MoviePass spent much of the summer changing its plan from the original $9.95 subscription, which sent the company into viral status more than a year ago.
Fast forward to this past August and you’ll see the company changed its main plan to include three movie tickets per month for $9.95, according to my report for the Deseret News.
But the switch came on the heels of a separate change. In July, MoviePass launched a new surging price feature called "Peak Pricing," which added additional costs to films airing during peak business hours, the Deseret News reported.
The company faced a brick wall earlier in the summer thanks to a controversial blackout on the company’s app. Back in July, MoviePass literally stopped working because its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, ran out of money.
The company said at the time that it borrowed $5 million in cash to help bring the app back online.
But customers didn’t take the issue lightly. Social media went ablaze with reaction from moviegoers who couldn’t see the hit movie that weekend — “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — using MoviePass.