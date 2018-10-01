SALT LAKE CITY — Former MoviePass subscribers — take note: The company is now automatically enrolling former customers into its service again.

Select MoviePass customers received an email over the weekend that said those subscribers had become a part of a “select test group” to test a new subscription service plan that would be similar to the company’s original plan, which gave people access to an unlimited amount of movies per month for $9.95.

See the email below:

good end to the week. i tried to kill my moviepass account by just not opting into the new plan last month and now there’s a new plan and they are trying to charge me money again unless i opt out pic.twitter.com/VT3F9tB1xr — brian feldman (@bafeldman) September 28, 2018

The email said MoviePass has decided to enroll former customers because “we really hope you begin enjoying your MoviePass subscription.”

Uninterested parties will need to proactively opt out of the new plan by Oct. 4, according to The Verge.

Automatically enrolled subscribers took to social media to share their issue with the decision.

Heads up, if you canceled your @MoviePass subscription, check your email, they’re doing a thing where they’re automatically resubscribing people. So you have to manually opt out if you don’t wanna keep paying pic.twitter.com/JpB80E5Nmh — Tyler Germaine (@SuprDuprTylr) September 28, 2018

.@MoviePass has really outdone themselves. They cancelled subscriptions if you didn't respond to an email back in August. So I chose not to respond. Now they're automatically RESUBSCRIBING you if you don't respond to this NEW email, hoping it will get missed.



SHADY! #moviepass pic.twitter.com/WQ1CB9ibpr — Toby (@TobyCPhillips) September 28, 2018

@moviepass Your Aug 21, 2018 email stated that if we did not “opt in” to your new price, our plan would be cancelled. Not suspended, not open to new charges - CANCELLED. pic.twitter.com/A5fLVHGeTl — Jill (@JillinBmore) September 28, 2018

Movie Pass is telling me to get MY act together? pic.twitter.com/fN00xI4QBc — Kevin Seefried (@KSeefried) September 23, 2018

apart of the unspoken appeal of movie pass was the thrill of getting in on the ground floor of a ponzi scheme — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) September 23, 2018

MoviePass spent much of the summer changing its plan from the original $9.95 subscription, which sent the company into viral status more than a year ago.

Fast forward to this past August and you’ll see the company changed its main plan to include three movie tickets per month for $9.95, according to my report for the Deseret News.

But the switch came on the heels of a separate change. In July, MoviePass launched a new surging price feature called “Peak Pricing,” which added additional costs to films airing during peak business hours, the Deseret News reported.

The company faced a brick wall earlier in the summer thanks to a controversial blackout on the company’s app. Back in July, MoviePass literally stopped working because its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, ran out of money.

The company said at the time that it borrowed $5 million in cash to help bring the app back online.

But customers didn’t take the issue lightly. Social media went ablaze with reaction from moviegoers who couldn’t see the hit movie that weekend — “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — using MoviePass.