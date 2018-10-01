SALT LAKE CITY — Flash floods are possible this week for much of the Southwestern United States, including Utah.

Tropical Storm Rosa will likely cause flash floods and storm warnings along the California coast and across the Southwestern United States after it pummels northwest Mexico, according to the Associated Press. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rosa should hit the Baja California Peninsula and Sonora state on Monday with flooding rains.

Utah will be impacted, too.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service already announced flash flood watches through Wednesday for southern Nevada, southeastern California, southwestern and central Utah and the western two-thirds of Arizona.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding are all expected in the Beehive State from Monday through Wednesday morning.

Southern and central Utah will likely see flooding in slot canyons and normally dry washes. Main stem rivers will likely see rises, according to NWS.

There could be debris flows from burn scars and roadways could see flooding as well, according to the NWS.

NEW: The Flash Flood Watch has been extended into more of Nevada, Utah, and even Wyoming due to incoming #Rosa. Prepare yourself for the potential of flooding Monday through Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/OuhfSlCWLK — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 29, 2018

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR UTAH.... This means flooding will be POSSIBLE in some areas tomorrow as storms move in from the south. pic.twitter.com/zQu1xkQCLX — Grant Weyman (@KSLweyman) October 1, 2018

Arches National Park said in a tweet it has already seen rain, adding that park roads may become impassable.

We've got rain in #Moab today. Expect more rain in the next several days. Park roads may become impassible. (cw) #utwx https://t.co/SaIuH46xyQ — Arches National Park (@ArchesNPS) October 1, 2018

When does it start?: NWS Salt Lake City said thunderstorms would develop in northern Utah Monday afternoon.

"We are monitoring these thunderstorms as they are developing near several recent burn scars. There are no imminent threats for debris flows," NWS tweeted.

Bigger picture: The NWS said this week that the Beehive State set records for the lack of rain. But this week, there’s expected to be a bunch of rain.

See the comparison below:

Compare the month of September maps of actual precipitation to the expected precipitation over the next 5 days. Some areas will receive more precipitation in the next 5 days than they have since June 1 combined. #thetideshaveturned #utwx pic.twitter.com/kzKjVYeImh — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 30, 2018

History: Utah experienced a tropical system back in 1997, according to KSL-TV meteorologist Grant Weyman. Tropical Storm Nora brought rain and strong winds to Utah, following a similar path as Tropical Storm Rosa.

Stay safe: The NWS suggested those in at-risk areas prepare for debris flow and to "get your action plan together now."

"Flash flood watch means: prepare. A flash flood warning means get to a safe location ASAP if in an area impacted at threat of debris flows," according to the NWS.

The Bureau of EMS and Preparedness offered some tips for cleaning up floods, including wearing rubber boot and gloves, as well as goggles to avoid contact with floodwaters, which can be full of bacteria and other damaging material.

Depending on what happens after the floods, residents will want to monitor potential mold growth. It’ll also be important to clean up damp toys and products affected by the floods.

Prepare everyone. Storm's-a-comin'!