Using the term "rivalry" to describe BYU and Utah State's relationship can create quite the drama when used on social media. Nonetheless, Wikipedia classifies it as such, and a traveling trophy is connected to the winner, so it's a big deal for some in the state. Will Utah State retain the Old Wagon Wheel Friday night (7 p.m. kickoff) after winning 40-24 last season, or will BYU add another notch to its 48-36-3 all-time record?

In the 1980s, ’90s and 2000s, Utah State only beat BYU twice. Then, in 2010, USU upset the Cougars in Cache Valley as the Aggies defeated the Cougars 31-16, a high in the Gary Andersen era of football in Logan. Combined with that win, USU also took home the Wagon Wheel in 2014 and then last year in 2017. While BYU still holds the all-time advantage, and the recent decade advantage (5-3), the Aggies are making it more competitive than those days of old.

Three numbers of interest

1. Utah State's lowest point total so far this season is 31 points versus Michigan State. BYU hasn't scored 31 points versus an FBS opponent in 313 days.

2. In five games this season, BYU has gained a total of 1,475 yards on offense. Utah State hit that mark with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter against Air Force (3¼ games).

3. Matt Wells is 6-0 after a bye week.

Three things about the matchup: USU at BYU

1. Quick turnaround for BYU; two-week preparation for USU

Utah State is coming off a bye week, having two weeks to rest and prepare, whereas the Cougars are coming off a physical game in Washington that required a quick trip back to Provo and a quick preparation for a Friday night game.

Following that loss to the Huskies, BYU coach Kalani Sitake acknowledged the turnaround and said, “We don’t have time to sulk. We have to play a game in less time, next Friday, so we don’t have time to think about (the loss)."

He's right. The bitter taste of defeat, plus new weaknesses or injuries, must fade quickly for BYU to regroup for a USU team that is always hungry to beat the "big brother." USU has been focused on this game for some time, which is why Sitake admitted, "Utah State is coming off a bye, so they will be ready for us — and we will be ready for them too. We just need to bounce back from this loss. We can’t let this loss affect next week’s game."

ESPN's current matchup predictor gives the Aggies a 58.8 percent chance of winning, but BYU is favored by two points in most Vegas sportsbooks. The over/under for the game sits at 46.

2. Utah State's offense may be a problem for BYU

In the Cougar's recent loss, Washington quarterback Jake Browning was only sacked once and basically sat in a lawn chair sipping lemonade as BYU could get nowhere near him. He finished the game with an easy 23/25 for 227 yards and a touchdown. The D-line couldn't make a dent and the Cougars' lack of speed and depth at linebacker and in the secondary was churning in the mud.

Will Jordan Love and his receiving core be able to replicate the same results?

Utah State is putting up 51.5 points a game (fourth in the nation) with 475 total yards of offense a game, too (31st in the nation). So far this season, Love has had plenty of time to make his throws en route to a 66.7 percent completion percentage (good for top 25 among quarterbacks in the FBS). Love releases the football quickly but also isn't afraid of the big throws downfield. Offensive coordinator David Yost is really getting the Aggie O to go, which is why if Utah State wins, Love will be a big reason why.

3. BYU's advantage in the run game

Still speaking of offense, the run game is the bread and butter for BYU. Pull up a stat sheet for BYU and you'll notice a trend. In losses, BYU doesn't pass the century mark in rushing yards evidenced by 91 yards versus Cal and only 30 against Washington. In wins, it's a dramatic contrast with 183 yards versus Arizona, 191 against Wisconsin, and 161 versus McNeese State.

Utah State has a solid ground game going, but if BYU gets 175+ rushing yards, the game turns in its favor. Quarterback Tanner Mangum isn't known as a passing threat, but his job gets a lot easier once a ground game gets established.

Three things from around the Mountain West Conference

1. The MWC, a history

The Coloradoan published a detailed look into how the Mountain West Conference was formed nearly 20 years ago. The piece, written by Kelley Lyell, can be found here.

The premise is that a few schools within the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) were frustrated by how large the conference had become (16 schools) and how natural rivalries were being abolished. To combat these changes, presidents from Colorado State, BYU, University of Utah, Wyoming and the Air Force Academy met in the Denver International Airport to discuss dissension.

The rest of the article provides a detailed history of the MWC since that airport rendezvous with quotes from those involved and details on how, why, when certain schools left or joined the conference in the past two decades. It's definitely worth checking out.

2. Extra, extra football

Hawaii left its island for San Jose, California, last Saturday with a hot offense and a 4-1 record. After five overtimes, the Rainbow Warriors were able to return successfully back home with a win to keep their hot streak alive.

It wasn't pretty, as late in the game Hawaii was down 31-24. Cole McDonald, who leads the nation in passing yardage, found John Ursua, who leads the nation in receiving yardage, for the tying touchdown (and his third of the night).

Once in the extra time, Hawaii scored the first touchdown and San Jose matched. After that, it was a game of feet as both kickers missed attempts to keep the game going, then made field goals to keep the game going, and then, finally, Ryan Meskell of Hawaii notched a 35-yarder to snag the win.

3. Upcoming slate

BYU and USU take on an in-state tug-of-war while Navy and Air Force kick off the military triad games in hopes to take home the Commander-in-Chief's trophy given to who sweeps the season series among Navy, Air Force and Army. These two rivalry games are also the only non-conference matchups this weekend as MWC division jostling in the standings begin for the rest of the crew.

Perhaps the best game on the schedule is San Diego State in Boise against the Broncos on the Smurf Turf. Prior to the season, both the Aztecs and the Broncos were the division favorites that many thought would meet in the championship game in November. There's still potential for that game of conference supremacy, but their first meeting will go a long way in deciding if it will come to pass.

Unfortunately, San Diego is a 15-point underdog via Vegas lines as it lost its starting quarterback to injury. Second-stringer Ryan Agnew will take the helm now, and starting running back Juwan Washington broke his clavicle in the win versus Eastern Washington.